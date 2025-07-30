Flexa Appoints Trey Swanson as Head of Commercial to Accelerate Merchant Adoption and Strategic Growth

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 — Flexa, the leading payments platform for digital assets, today announced the appointment of Trey Swanson as the company’s new Head of Commercial, a strategic hire that will help scale Flexa’s merchant adoption and go-to-market strategy across key verticals in the US, Latin America, Europe, and beyond.

Swanson joins Flexa from Checkout.com, where he played a pivotal role in expanding the company’s US business and was recognized as one of the top contributors to global revenue growth over the past three years. He established and commercialized many of Checkout.com’s most impactful US strategic partnerships to drive lead flow and support enterprise growth.

He also developed deep expertise across e-commerce, fintech, crypto, and gaming verticals, advising clients on optimizing global payments strategies. Prior to joining Checkout.com, Swanson was a top performer in scaling PayPal Braintree’s mid-market presence.

In his new role, Swanson will lead commercial functions for Flexa, including growth, sales strategy, and commercial alliances, as the company scales its merchant onboarding efforts and launches several key product innovations designed to simplify digital asset acceptance.

“Trey brings a unique blend of strategic acumen and enterprise sales execution at a moment when Flexa is positioned to transform how digital assets move throughout the economy,” said Daniel McCabe, CEO of Flexa. “His experience scaling complex commercial operations and forging trusted relationships with some of the world’s most innovative businesses will be critical as we enter our next phase of growth.”

“Flexa has built something truly differentiated in the digital payments space,” said Trey Swanson. “More and more merchants are recognizing the power of crypto and stablecoins to deliver a better payments experience for their customers, and Flexa is perfectly poised to help. I couldn’t be more excited to help scale this technology and support the businesses that are leading the charge toward more seamless and inclusive commerce.”

Swanson’s hire comes amid a year of rapid momentum for Flexa, which has recently expanded its partner ecosystem, launched several new product capabilities, and introduced a suite of new payer experiences, including integrated mini apps in Base and Farcaster. For more information about Flexa, visit flexa.co.