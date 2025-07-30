Knowband Introduces VideoMate for Leading eCommerce Platforms

Noida, India, July 30, 2025 — Knowband has launched VideoMate, a seamless video integration solution for online stores looking to improve customer engagement and product understanding. The plugin is now available as the PrestaShop Video Manager Addon, OpenCart Video Manager Extension, and WooCommerce VideoMate Plugin, catering to merchants across these major eCommerce platforms.

About VideoMate

VideoMate is a video plugin for PrestaShop Addon, video plugin for OpenCart, and WooCommerce Video Manager Plugin designed to enable merchants to add videos on product pages, category pages, and homepages. Store owners can integrate multiple videos from platforms like YouTube, Instagram Reels, or self-hosted sources to display product demonstrations, customer testimonials, and tutorials.Key Features

Flexible Video Placement: Videos can be displayed on product, category, and homepage sections.

Floating Video Player: Allows customers to continue watching videos while browsing other sections.

Video Carousel: Enables showcasing multiple videos using a clean slider layout.

Advanced Playback Controls: Supports autoplay, loop, mute, and custom timestamps.

Responsive Design: Ensures smooth video playback across devices.

Admin Video Preview: Merchants can review videos before publishing.

Cross-Platform Compatibility: Available as a PrestaShop video module, OpenCart video plugin, and WooCommerce VideoMate Extension.

Enhancing Customer Experience with Video Content

Integrating videos into product pages allows customers to gain a clear understanding of product features and use cases. This can increase customer trust, reduce return rates, and improve time spent on the site, positively impacting store engagement and conversions.

Why Add Video to Your eCommerce Store?

Using a video plugin for PrestaShop Addon, video plugin for OpenCart, or the WooCommerce VideoMate Extension can help you:

Boost Customer Engagement: Videos capture customer attention and keep them on your store longer.

Enhance Product Understanding: Demonstration videos reduce pre-purchase doubts and product-related queries.

Build Trust: Customer testimonial videos add credibility and improve buyer confidence.

Increase Conversion Rates: Videos can help customers visualize products better, leading to higher purchases.

Reduce Return Rates: When customers understand the product better, the likelihood of returns decreases.

Use Cases for VideoMate:

Showcase clothing try-ons for fashion stores.

Display gadget unboxing videos for electronics stores.

Add recipe videos for grocery and organic stores.

Share installation guides for furniture and home decor stores.

Highlight customer testimonials for brand credibility.

Availability

VideoMate is available as:

PrestaShop Video Manager Addon for PrestaShop merchants.

OpenCart Video Manager Extension for OpenCart store owners.

WooCommerce VideoMate Plugin for WooCommerce stores.

Merchants looking for a reliable video plugin for PrestaShop Addon, video plugin for OpenCart, or WooCommerce VideoMate Extension can consider VideoMate to enhance the visual content strategy of their eCommerce stores.