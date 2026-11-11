Fossil and Nick Jonas Extend Global Partnership

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov 11 — Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) today announced the expansion of its global partnership with internationally renowned musician, actor and producer Nick Jonas, who will continue as the brand’s global watch ambassador and design collaborator through 2027 and into 2028. Building on the success of their first chapter together in 2025 and 2026, the expanded partnership will include two new co-branded NICK JONAS x FOSSIL watch collections, debuting in Fall 2027 and Spring 2028.

The next chapter builds on an established creative relationship, bringing FOSSIL and Jonas together for an expanded product collaboration. Having already partnered on a co-designed collection, Jonas will continue working alongside FOSSIL’s design team, contributing his distinctive creative perspective and personal approach to style to two new collections. The evolution of this collaboration reflects the strength of the partnership and a shared commitment to creating watches that bring together FOSSIL’s design heritage with Jonas’ individual point of view as an avid watch collector.

“FOSSIL has always been a brand I’ve felt a personal connection to. It was the first watch I owned growing up. FOSSIL was the brand that first sparked my interest in watches, and what started with that first watch has grown into a genuine passion for collecting timepieces,” said Nick Jonas. “My partnership with the brand has given me the opportunity to bring that appreciation into something creative, and the success of our first collection made me even more excited about what we can accomplish together during our next chapter.”

“Nick is much more than a global ambassador for FOSSIL. As a shareholder, creative partner, and ambassador, he has a genuine stake in the growth and future of our brand,” said Franco Fogliato, Chief Executive Officer of FOSSIL Group. “He understands what makes FOSSIL distinctive, from the innovation, nostalgia and heritage that have built an enduring connection with consumers, to the innovation and design that will keep us moving forward. The success of our first collection demonstrated the power of bringing his creative perspective together with our design expertise, and we’re excited to build on that momentum with two new collections.”

The expanded partnership is part of FOSSIL’s continued investment in demand creation, building on marketing and storytelling initiatives that strengthen the brand’s cultural relevance and deepen consumer engagement. By partnering with influential voices who bring an authentic connection to the brand, FOSSIL is creating more meaningful ways to connect with consumers, translate cultural momentum into brand affinity and bring its design and product stories to life. Nick Jonas will play a central role in shaping FOSSIL’s brand narrative through 2027 and into 2028.