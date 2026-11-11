Fossil Renews Five-Year Licensing Deal With Diesel

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov 11 — Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) today announced a five-year extension of its global licensing agreement with Diesel, continuing a partnership of more than 25 years. Under the agreement, Fossil Group will continue to design, manufacture, market, and distribute Diesel watches and jewelry worldwide through 2032.

The partnership began in 1999 with the launch of Diesel’s first watch collection and later expanded to include jewelry. Over more than 25 years, the two companies have built Diesel watches and jewelry into a globally recognized offering, known for bold, oversized designs and a distinctive, irreverent point of view.

The extension reflects both companies’ confidence in Diesel’s continued relevance with consumers and its role in Fossil Group’s licensed portfolio. It builds on the combination of the brand’s creative vision and Fossil Group’s expertise in design, manufacturing, and global distribution to support the continued development of Diesel watches and jewelry worldwide.

“Diesel has been part of the Fossil Group family for more than two decades, and it remains one of the most distinctive brands we work with,” said Franco Fogliato, Chief Executive Officer of Fossil Group. “Diesel’s creative energy, paired with our design, sourcing and global distribution capabilities, has produced watch and jewelry collections that consistently connect with consumers. We’re proud of what we’ve built together and excited to carry that momentum into this next chapter.”

“For more than 25 years, we have enjoyed bringing our boldest ideas to life with Fossil Group, creating watches and jewelry with a strong, original, and instantly recognizable identity,” said Renzo Rosso, Founder of Diesel. “Renewing this partnership means continuing to have fun, experiment, take risks, and create products that do more than tell the time: they express a personality, an attitude, a way of life. Because for Diesel, the future is not something to wait for, but something to invent. Be Brave!”