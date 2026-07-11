Founders Arush Thapar and Nishu Sharma Lead the Next Phase of Ethical AI Adoption for Doctors with Free AI Tools, Education and Practice Growth Programs

Gurugram, India | July 2026 After spending nearly a decade helping hospitals, doctors and healthcare institutions build trusted brands, Branding Pioneers, India’s premier healthcare marketing agency, has announced one of its biggest initiatives yet—bringing Artificial Intelligence within the reach of every healthcare professional.

Founded by Arush Thapar and Nishu Sharma, Branding Pioneers has become one of India’s most recognized names in healthcare marketing by working exclusively with the medical industry. The agency has partnered with more than 2,000 healthcare brands across 40+ specialties, helping hospitals, clinics and surgeons build patient trust through ethical marketing, digital transformation and technology-driven growth.

Today, the company is taking that vision a step further.

To commemorate Doctors’ Day and accelerate AI adoption in healthcare, Branding Pioneers has launched a nationwide initiative that combines education, automation and practice growth. As part of the campaign, healthcare professionals will receive complimentary access to AI-powered solutions, educational masterclasses and personalized consultations designed specifically for medical practices.

According to the founders, the initiative is not about replacing doctors with Artificial Intelligence—it is about enabling doctors to spend less time on repetitive administrative work and more time delivering exceptional patient care.

“Healthcare has changed dramatically over the last decade. Patients no longer discover doctors only through referrals—they search online, read reviews, compare experiences and build trust digitally before booking an appointment. Our mission is to ensure that every good doctor receives the visibility and trust they deserve through ethical marketing and intelligent technology.”

— Arush Thapar, Co-Founder, Branding Pioneers

A Decade of Building India’s Healthcare Brands

Since its inception in 2016, Branding Pioneers has remained focused exclusively on healthcare.

Unlike conventional marketing agencies, the company specializes in the unique challenges of healthcare communication, patient acquisition and reputation management. Over the years, it has worked with some of India’s most respected healthcare institutions, including Apollo Hospitals, Medanta, Nova IVF Fertility, Cloudnine and Aster DM Healthcare, while expanding its presence across India, the Middle East and the United States.

The agency’s expertise spans healthcare branding, search engine optimization, website development, patient acquisition systems, performance marketing, online reputation management, social media strategy, AI automation and digital transformation.

Today, Branding Pioneers is widely recognized as one of India’s leading healthcare-focused marketing agencies.

Launching the Next Generation of Healthcare AI

As part of the initiative, the company has introduced a comprehensive ecosystem of AI-powered products through its US technology subsidiary, RAIN MINDZ, developed specifically for hospitals, clinics and healthcare professionals.

The newly launched AI suite includes solutions for:

AI voice assistants

Online reputation management

Patient review automation

AI-powered chatbots

WhatsApp automation and CRM

AI-generated healthcare advertising

Large Language Model visibility and citation tracking

Intelligent patient engagement tools

To encourage responsible adoption, the complete AI ecosystem will be available free for healthcare professionals until 10 August 2026.

The objective is simple—to allow doctors and hospitals to experience AI before investing in it while demonstrating how intelligent automation can improve patient communication, operational efficiency and digital credibility.

Introducing ReviewMagnet

Among the flagship offerings is ReviewMagnet, an AI-powered patient review and reputation management platform designed exclusively for healthcare providers.

The platform automates patient follow-ups across WhatsApp, SMS and email, intelligently reminds patients to share their experiences, enables private feedback collection and helps practices build authentic online credibility while reducing administrative effort.

Rather than asking doctors or staff to manually follow up with every patient, ReviewMagnet allows healthcare teams to automate the entire review journey while maintaining a personalized patient experience.

“Artificial Intelligence should never replace empathy. It should replace repetitive work. Doctors should be spending their time with patients—not managing review requests or administrative follow-ups. Technology should become the silent assistant that allows healthcare professionals to focus on what matters most.”

— Arush Thapar

Building an Ethical Healthcare Community

Alongside the AI launch, Co-Founder Nishu Sharma is leading the expansion of the Ethical Healthcare Community, an initiative dedicated to educating doctors on ethical practice growth and responsible digital transformation.

The community provides structured learning in healthcare marketing, Artificial Intelligence, patient communication, leadership, branding and practice management while promoting responsible adoption of technology across the healthcare ecosystem.

As part of the Doctors’ Day initiative, eligible healthcare professionals will receive complimentary access to one masterclass along with an individual AI and Practice Growth consultation.

“Doctors dedicate their lives to caring for patients. They deserve growth strategies built on trust, transparency and ethics. Our goal is not to teach aggressive marketing—we want to empower healthcare professionals with the knowledge and technology that helps them build stronger patient relationships while preserving the values of medicine.”

— Nishu Sharma, Co-Founder, Branding Pioneers

More Than a Marketing Agency

Over the last decade, Branding Pioneers has evolved beyond a traditional marketing agency into a healthcare growth partner that combines branding, AI, automation and strategic consulting under one ecosystem.

The company’s integrated solutions now help healthcare organizations improve patient acquisition, strengthen digital reputation, automate operations and create sustainable long-term growth while maintaining ethical healthcare practices.

With clients spanning six continents and a growing portfolio of AI-powered healthcare technologies, Branding Pioneers continues to position India as a global hub for healthcare innovation.

The RAIN MINDZ AI Ecosystem

Developed by RAIN MINDZ, the US-based AI technology division of Branding Pioneers, the ecosystem includes intelligent solutions built exclusively for hospitals, clinics and healthcare professionals.

The AI suite includes:

AITELZ – AI Voice Agents for appointment booking, lead qualification and patient communication.

ReviewMagnet – AI-powered patient review and online reputation management platform.

AIRATINGZ – Smart reputation monitoring and review analytics solution.

AITEXTBOTZ – AI chatbot platform for websites, WhatsApp and patient engagement.

AILLMZ – AI visibility platform that helps healthcare brands track citations and improve discoverability across Large Language Models.

AIFILMZ – AI-powered healthcare video and advertisement creation platform.

WACRS – WhatsApp Automation & CRM System for healthcare organizations.

AIHEALZ – AI-powered healthcare assistant designed to answer patient queries and streamline communication.

To encourage responsible AI adoption, the complete RAIN MINDZ ecosystem will be available complimentary for healthcare professionals until 10 August 2026.

Doctors’ Day 2026 Initiative

Healthcare professionals registering during the campaign period will receive:

Six months of complimentary access to ReviewMagnet

One complimentary Ethical Healthcare Community Masterclass

One personalized AI & Practice Growth Consultation

Complimentary access to the RAIN MINDZ AI software ecosystem until 10 August 2026

For more information, visit:

About Branding Pioneers

Founded in 2016 by Arush Thapar and Nishu Sharma, Branding Pioneers is India’s premier healthcare marketing agency and the healthcare growth division of ATZ Medappz Private Limited. The company specializes exclusively in healthcare marketing, AI-powered patient acquisition, branding, reputation management, automation, digital transformation and technology solutions for hospitals, clinics and healthcare organizations. Today, Branding Pioneers supports more than 2,000 healthcare clients across 40+ medical specialties with operations spanning India, the Middle East, the United States and other international markets.

Media Contact

Branding Pioneers – ATZ Medappz Private Limited

Arush Thapar

Email: arush@brandingpioneers.com

Nishu Sharma

Email: nishu@brandingpioneers.com

Phone: +91 98117 80937