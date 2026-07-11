India, July 2026 — At a time when the startup ecosystem is obsessed with speed — faster funding rounds, faster registrations, faster scale — a new partnership in India’s MSME advisory space is making a deliberately different argument: that direction matters more than velocity.

Bhavik Hariyani, a Company Secretary and corporate advisor who has guided over 1,100 companies through registration and compliance since 2009, has partnered with Pankaj Jain, an IT engineer and software developer, to expand the scope of Zozo Venture and Zozo.ai — two platforms aimed squarely at India’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

Mr. Pankaj

A Partnership Built on Complementary Skills

The collaboration brings together two distinct disciplines under one roof. Hariyani’s practice has long focused on the legal and financial architecture of starting up — company registration, GST, DPIIT recognition, fundraising readiness, and compliance. Jain brings a technology and software development background, positioning Zozo.ai to extend into digital tools, automation, and AI-driven solutions for small businesses — the kind of infrastructure that kirana stores, manufacturers, freelancers, and first-generation entrepreneurs have historically found difficult to access or afford.

Together, the two platforms are being positioned not as separate offerings but as a single continuum: Zozo Venture handling the foundational business and compliance layer, and Zozo.ai handling the technology layer that helps MSMEs operate, market, and scale in a digital-first economy.

“For years, I have watched founders get the paperwork right and the direction wrong. Registration was never the hard part — clarity was. Bringing technology into this partnership means we can now support founders not just at the point of starting a business, but through the everyday decisions that follow: how they operate, how they reach customers, how they use their time. Pankaj’s strength in software and automation lets us extend that same philosophy of clarity into the tools MSMEs use every day,” said Bhavik Hariyani, Founder, Zozo Venture.

“Most technology built for small businesses is designed for speed of adoption, not necessarily for fit. My focus with Zozo.ai is the opposite — understanding what a specific MSME actually needs before building or recommending a solution, the same way Bhavik’s team approaches registration and compliance. This partnership works because neither of us is in a hurry to sell something. We are in a hurry to get it right,” said Pankaj Jain, Co-Founder, Zozo.ai.

Why MSMEs, and Why Now

India’s MSME sector remains the backbone of the economy, contributing significantly to GDP and employment, yet a large share of small businesses still operate without formal registration, structured compliance, or basic digital tools. The Zozo Venture–Zozo.ai partnership is designed to address this gap — not by pushing entrepreneurs toward faster paperwork, but by helping them build on a sound footing from day one.

This philosophy echoes the approach Hariyani has publicly taken through his platform companysregistration.com, which explicitly discourages urgency-driven decision-making and instead asks founders a set of reflective questions before they commit to a business structure.

No Urgency, By Design

In an ecosystem where “move fast” has become an unquestioned mantra, the founders behind Zozo are taking a contrarian stance.

“In today’s world where speed is everything, moving in the right direction matters far more for us. There is no urgency of any kind — we would rather founders take their time and arrive at the right course of action than rush into one,” said Hariyani, summing up the philosophy that now guides both Zozo Venture and Zozo.ai.

The message is aimed as much at the founders they serve as at the broader startup narrative: that sustainable MSME growth is built on clarity, not speed, and that a considered pace of decision-making — around registration, technology adoption, and business direction — often serves small businesses better than a race to launch.

About Zozo Venture and Zozo.ai

Zozo Venture supports founders across company registration (Private Limited, LLP, OPC), GST, DPIIT/Startup India recognition, fundraising connects, and related compliance work. Zozo.ai focuses on digital and AI-enabled solutions — websites, apps, chatbots, and automation — built for small and medium businesses navigating early-stage digital adoption.