Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru is delighted to announce the appointment of Binay Kumar Singh as the Director of Sales. With over 18 years of extensive experience in the hospitality sector, Binay brings with him a wealth of knowledge and a passion that personifies the commitment to service excellence and unparalleled guest experiences that define Four Seasons standards.

Binay’s journey in the hospitality industry has been marked by a remarkable dedication to excellence, evident in his track record of achieving outstanding results. At his previous role at Taj Yeshwantpur, Binay spearheaded initiatives that led to a remarkable revenue growth of 126% year-over-year, surpassing targets and setting new standards for the hotel. Prior to joining Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, Binay served as the Director of Sales at Taj Bekal Resort and Spa, where he played a pivotal role in enhancing the property’s reputation as a premier luxury destination. His passion for leading, motivating, and inspiring teams resonates with Four Seasons’ dedication to empowering employees to exceed expectations and create memorable moments for guests.

Binay’s expertise extends beyond sales and marketing to encompass various facets of hotel operations, including business strategy, financial analysis, customer relationship management, and revenue management. His leadership skills, coupled with a keen understanding of market dynamics, have consistently contributed to the success of the properties he has been associated with. Joining Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru marks a natural progression for Binay, as he embraces the opportunity to contribute to a brand renowned for its unwavering commitment to personalized service, attention to detail, and luxurious experiences. His strategic prowess, coupled with his passion for innovation and continuous improvement, perfectly aligns with Four Seasons’ relentless pursuit of excellence in every aspect of guest satisfaction.

“Binay’s appointment underscores Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru’s ongoing commitment to exceeding guest expectations and setting new benchmarks for service excellence. The team eagerly anticipates leveraging Binay’s expertise to further enhance the hotel’s reputation as a preferred destination for discerning travellers,” says Shalabh Arora, Director of Marketing.

Outside of work, Binay enjoys adventure holidays, sports, and traveling, reflecting his dynamic personality and zest for life.