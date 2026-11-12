FPSB Appoints New Board Members Bringing Diverse Perspectives to the Global Financial Planning Profession from Hong Kong, New Zealand and the U.S.

DENVER, COLO. (U.S.) – 12 November 2026 – Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB), the standards-setting body for the global financial planning profession, announces the appointment of Matthew Boersen, CFP; Edwin Cheung, CFP; and Angus Dale-Jones to its Board of Directors, effective 1 April 2027.

FPSB looks forward to welcoming the incoming directors and the perspectives they bring on financial regulation and policy, international market development across Asia-Pacific, the next generation of financial planners, and the evolving role of technology and artificial intelligence in financial planning. Their experience and commitment to the profession will support the Board’s governance and oversight of FPSB’s public interest mission and its work to advance global standards and consumer trust.

“The future of financial planning rests on embracing new possibilities while upholding the standards that protect consumers and earn public trust,” said FPSB Board Chair Caroline Dabu. “I look forward to welcoming Matthew, Edwin and Angus. Their perspectives on regulation, international market development and the next generation of financial planners will support our Board to navigate the profession’s future as technology reshapes financial planning. Together, we will advance global standards while keeping our focus on what matters most: helping more people access trusted advice, make confident financial decisions and achieve their life goals.”

Matthew Boersen, CFP

U.S.

Boersen is a financial planning professional in the U.S. and Managing Partner at Straight Path Wealth Management. A CFP professional and CFA charter holder, he served as a board member of CFP Board including as Board Chair in 2024, helping oversee an organization representing more than 100,000 CFP professionals. As Chair, he championed career awareness, university partnerships, scholarships, mentoring and early-career development to create attractive pathways for the next generation of financial planners. He also serves as Treasurer of Christian Mission Aid. Boersen is committed to shaping the profession’s future by making financial planning an attractive and rewarding career for the next generation.

Edwin Cheung, CFP

Hong Kong

Cheung is an executive leader with more than 20 years of experience in financial services, spanning governance, international market development and strategic partnerships. Former Chairman of The Institute of Financial Planners of Hong Kong (IFPHK), Cheung is committed to advancing global standards and ensuring that the financial planning profession remains relevant as technology and consumer needs evolve.

Angus Dale-Jones

Regulator | New Zealand

Dale-Jones is a former regulator and the Executive Director of the Corporate Trustees Association in New Zealand. He brings extensive leadership experience in regulation and policy, including 17 years with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and, most recently, as chair of the Financial Advice Code Committee in New Zealand. He is passionate about strengthening professional standards and consumer trust and helping the profession navigate the impact of artificial intelligence.

The newly appointed board members will join volunteers from the FPSB Board of Directors from Brazil, Canada, Malaysia, U.K. and the U.S. committed to advancing FPSB’s vision, mission and strategies forward. More information about the FPSB Board of Directors can be found here.

Additional elected FPSB Network leadership positions include:

FPSB Council: Dr. Rolf Tilmes, CFP, chairperson of FPSB Deutschland in Germany, was elected to serve a one-year term as chairperson of the FPSB Council commencing on 1 January 2027.

FPSB Nominating Committee: Lelané Bezuidenhout, CFP, CEO of Financial Planning Institute of Southern Africa, was re-elected; and Emer Kirk, CFP, CEO of FPSB Ireland, and Martin Seay, Ph.D., CFP, chairperson-elect of CFP Board in the U.S., were elected to serve on the FPSB Nominating Committee. Each will serve a one-year term beginning on 1 April 2027.

FPSB Chief Executives Committee (CEC): Ana Leoni, CEO of Planejar – Associação Brasileira de Planejamento Financeiro in Brazil, was elected to serve a one-year term as chairperson-elect of the FPSB CEC commencing on 1 January 2027.

FPSB Asia-Pacific Forum: Cathy Zhang, CFP, chairperson and CEO of FPSB China, was re-elected to serve a two-year term as chairperson of the FPSB Asia-Pacific Forum starting on 1 January 2027.