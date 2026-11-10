FrankieOne and Trulioo Partner to Build Global Trust

SINGAPORE, Nov 10 — FrankieOne, the unified platform for identity, fraud and compliance, and Trulioo, the connected risk intelligence platform, today announced a strategic technology partnership expanding access to global Know Your Customer (KYC), Know Your Business (KYB) and fraud capabilities.

As businesses expand across borders, their customers expect fast, straightforward onboarding. Establishing trust behind the scenes is increasingly complex: data is fragmented, ownership structures span jurisdictions, and AI-enabled fraud adds new challenges. Global organisations need both the reach to serve new markets and the depth of information to make confident decisions.

The partnership brings Trulioo’s global verification capabilities into FrankieOne’s connected financial crime ecosystem. Customers can verify businesses and discover ultimate beneficial owners, monitor changes over time, and verify the individuals through their existing integration, selecting the right capabilities for each market, customer and risk profile.

For business verification, this includes access to Trulioo’s coverage of more than 700 million business entities, with business and ultimate beneficial ownership verification across more than 100 markets. Its network of government registries, credit bureaus, public records and proprietary sources strengthens the breadth and depth available through FrankieOne.

“Global organisations expect to verify customers quickly, understand who they’re dealing with and adapt as risks change,” said Simon Costello, Co-founder and CEO of FrankieOne. “Our ambition is to connect the financial crime ecosystem so customers can integrate once and access best-of-breed capabilities wherever they operate. Bringing Trulioo into that ecosystem gives them greater reach, deeper information and more choice, with the flexibility to evolve their approach without rebuilding their technology.”

Customers can manage Trulioo’s capabilities through FrankieOne’s configurable workflows and unified portal. They can sequence checks, introduce fallbacks and apply additional verification according to risk, supporting faster onboarding while retaining control over their decisions.

“A business is a legal entity, but its behavior is defined by the individuals who own and control it,” said Vicky Bindra, CEO of Trulioo. “Risk doesn’t end at onboarding. Bringing Trulioo’s verification, ownership discovery, and monitoring into FrankieOne gives its customers one connected view of who they’re dealing with, and shows them when that changes.”

What customers gain

Global reach, local depth: Broader verification options backed by registry, ownership and identity data across markets.

Broader verification options backed by registry, ownership and identity data across markets. Connected due diligence: Verify businesses and the people behind them alongside fraud and AML checks.

Verify businesses and the people behind them alongside fraud and AML checks. Choice and control: Combine providers and configure risk-based workflows for different jurisdictions and customer types.

Combine providers and configure risk-based workflows for different jurisdictions and customer types. Faster access to new capabilities: Activate services through the existing FrankieOne integration, reducing integration work and manual research.

Activate services through the existing FrankieOne integration, reducing integration work and manual research. UBO and ownership transparency: Trace who owns and controls a business, even where official registries fall short.

Trace who owns and controls a business, even where official registries fall short. Ongoing monitoring: Keep business records current after onboarding, with alerts when ownership or status changes.

The partnership advances FrankieOne’s vision of giving enterprises a single connection to an evolving global financial crime ecosystem, making specialist capabilities accessible as their businesses grow.