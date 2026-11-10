Square Nine Leads $206M Aline Accounting Financing

LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK, Nov 10 –Square Nine Capital (“Square Nine”) today announced that it led a $206 million financing for Aline Accounting Partners (“Aline”), a leading accounting and professional services platform. The financing consists of a revolving credit facility, a term loan and a delayed draw term loan facility.

Proceeds were used to refinance existing indebtedness and provide growth capital to complete near-term acquisitions.

The financing supports Aline’s next phase of growth through strategic acquisitions, organic initiatives and continued investment in talent, technology and expanded service capabilities. These investments will strengthen collaboration across the organization, drive operational efficiencies and enhance the value delivered to Aline’s clients.

Formed in August 2024 through the merger of three firms with long operating histories, Aline provides a full suite of resources to its member firms, including finance and reporting, IT, human resources, recruiting, resourcing, marketing, growth and M&A.

“Aline has built a strong foundation for growth by bringing together established accounting firms and investing in the resources that help them thrive,” said Christopher Brown and Griffin Coakley, Principals at Square Nine. “We are pleased to lead a financing that supports these acquisitions and provides flexibility for continued expansion. We look forward to partnering with Aline team as the organization grows and expands its capabilities.”

“This financing marks an important milestone for Aline,” said Matt Lender, CEO of Aline Accounting Partners. “Square Nine understood our business and delivered a financing solution that supports our long-term strategy. We are excited to welcome the new firms to Aline and provide their teams with additional resources to grow, broaden their capabilities and continue delivering exceptional service to their clients.”

Polsinelli served as legal counsel to Aline. Paul Hastings LLP served as legal counsel to Square Nine.