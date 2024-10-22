Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils Unveils Branding at Moosapet Metro Station

Hyderabad: 22nd October, 2024: Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils has taken a significant step towards increasing its visibility and promoting healthier lifestyles by branding at Moosapet Metro Station in Hyderabad now called Freedom Oil Moosapet Station. This initiative is part of the brand’s broader strategy to reach a wider audience and reinforce its commitment to promoting heart-healthy cooking oils. The vibrant visuals and striking displays at the metro station reflect Freedom’s core message of making healthy cooking accessible to all.

Moosapet Metro Station, located in a bustling area with thousands of daily commuters, offers an ideal platform for Freedom to showcase its range of high-quality oils, including rice bran, sunflower, mustard, and groundnut oils. These oils are packed with essential nutrients and are low in saturated fats, making them perfect for everyday cooking while supporting overall wellness. Freedom aims to educate consumers on the health benefits of its oils, encouraging informed choices that prioritize both nutrition and taste.

This initiative not only boosts Freedom’s brand presence but also underscores its larger mission of promoting healthier living. With strong visibility at one of Hyderabad’s busiest metro stations, the brand hopes to inspire more people to adopt healthier cooking habits. Freedom’s unwavering commitment to health and quality continues to guide its efforts to reach and engage consumers in meaningful ways.