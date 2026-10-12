From Garba to Grandeur: 15 Places to Celebrate Navratri Across India

Navratri is one of India’s most vibrant festivals, bringing together devotion, music, dance, food and community celebrations. Nowhere is the energy of Garba and Dandiya more palpable than in Gujarat, where cities and towns transform into vibrant centres of celebration. Across the rest of India, however, Navratri takes on its own distinctive character, from grand Durga Puja festivities and royal Dasara traditions to temple celebrations and community gatherings. To help travellers experience the many colours of the festive season, Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel highlight 15 destinations across Gujarat and India, each offering a distinctive celebration as well as experiences to enjoy beyond the festivities.

Ahmedabad: The Grand Garba Epicentre

Ahmedabad is synonymous with large-scale Navratri celebrations, with the city coming alive with spectacular Garba events, live music, elaborate productions and enthusiastic crowds dressed in vibrant traditional attire. Travellers can experience everything from traditional community Garba to grand organised events, making the city an ideal introduction to Gujarat’s festive spirit. During the day, explore the heritage pols and intricately carved havelis of the old city, visit Sabarmati Ashram and marvel at the Adalaj Stepwell. A heritage walk through the old city, a visit to the Calico Museum of Textiles and an evening sampling Gujarati favourites such as fafda-jalebi, khakhra and a traditional Gujarati thali add further flavour to the trip.

Vadodara: The Cultural Capital of Garba

Vadodara is renowned for its deep-rooted Garba traditions, with music, dance and community participation taking centre stage. The city’s celebrations are particularly known for their connection to traditional Garba, creating an energetic yet culturally rooted experience. During the day, travellers can explore the magnificent Laxmi Vilas Palace, admire the collections at the Baroda Museum and Picture Gallery and visit the EME Temple. Art enthusiasts can also explore the city’s galleries and cultural spaces, while food lovers can discover Gujarati snacks and traditional thalis. A stroll through the city’s heritage areas offers another perspective on Vadodara’s cultural character.

Surat: The Dandiya Hotspot

Surat brings a youthful and energetic character to Navratri, with lively Dandiya Raas celebrations, vibrant venues and enthusiastic participation. The city’s festive atmosphere pairs naturally with its reputation for food, textiles and shopping. Travellers can visit the historic Surat Castle, explore the Dutch Cemetery and stroll along the Tapi Riverfront. Shopping for textiles, saris and traditional Gujarati attire can be part of the experience, while local favourites such as locho, Surti ghari and cold cocoa offer a taste of Surat’s distinctive food culture. A visit to Dumas Beach can also add a relaxed coastal outing to the itinerary.

Rajkot: The Heart of Saurashtra

Rajkot combines the warmth of Saurashtra’s community traditions with the energy of contemporary Navratri celebrations. Garba and Dandiya bring families and communities together across the city, creating a lively and welcoming atmosphere. Travellers can visit Kaba Gandhi No Delo, associated with Mahatma Gandhi’s early years, explore the Watson Museum and spend time at Jubilee Garden. The Rotary Midtown Dolls Museum offers an unusual cultural stop, while a food trail through Rajkot can introduce visitors to Kathiawadi specialities, farsan and traditional Gujarati sweets. The city also makes a convenient base for exploring nearby Saurashtra attractions.

Gandhinagar: The Contemporary Celebration

Gujarat’s capital offers a well-organised Navratri experience, with cultural programmes, illuminated venues and large community celebrations. Its proximity to Ahmedabad makes it convenient for travellers who want to experience celebrations in both cities. Beyond Garba, visitors can explore the striking Akshardham Temple, spend time amid the greenery of Indroda Nature Park and visit the Adalaj Stepwell nearby. The city’s planned layout and gardens make it suited to leisurely daytime exploration, while local Gujarati cuisine provides an easy introduction to the region’s flavours.

Kutch: A Folkloric Navratri

Kutch adds a distinctive folk dimension to Navratri, blending the festival with the region’s traditions of music, dance, textiles and handicrafts. Travellers can experience folk performances and colourful celebrations while discovering the artistic heritage of the region. The White Rann provides a spectacular landscape for an early-morning or sunset experience, while Bhujodi and Nirona offer opportunities to meet local artisans and discover traditional weaving, embroidery, Rogan art and other crafts. In Bhuj, visitors can explore Prag Mahal, Aina Mahal and the historic Bhuj Chattardi. Local Kutchi cuisine and shopping for traditional textiles and handicrafts round out the experience.

Dwarka: The Devotional Heartbeat

Dwarka offers a deeply spiritual dimension to the Navratri experience. The Dwarkadhish Temple and surrounding sacred spaces become centres of devotion, allowing travellers to experience the festival through prayer, rituals and religious traditions. Visitors can undertake darshan at Dwarkadhish Temple, visit Nageshwar Jyotirlinga and travel to Bet Dwarka. A visit to Rukmini Devi Temple adds another important spiritual stop, while the city’s coastal setting offers opportunities for peaceful sunset walks and time by the sea. Travellers can also explore local markets for religious souvenirs and traditional handicrafts.

Junagadh: Where Faith Meets Festivity

Set against the foothills of Girnar, Junagadh offers a more devotional and culturally immersive Navratri experience. Travellers can visit the sacred temples around Girnar, explore the historic Uparkot Fort and discover the ancient Buddhist caves. The Girnar ropeway offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, while the city’s old quarters reveal layers of its history. A trip to nearby Gir National Park can extend the holiday into a wildlife experience, with the chance to explore the natural habitat of the Asiatic lion. Local Kathiawadi cuisine adds a distinctive culinary element to the journey.

Bhavnagar: A Community Celebration

Bhavnagar offers a more intimate Navratri experience, where community participation and traditional celebrations take centre stage. It is well suited to travellers looking for the festive atmosphere of Gujarat with a more relaxed pace. Visitors can explore the historic Nilambag Palace, visit Takhteshwar Temple for panoramic views and discover the Barton Museum and Gandhi Smriti. A day trip to Velavadar Blackbuck National Park offers the chance to spot blackbuck and other wildlife, while nearby Alang provides a glimpse into the region’s maritime significance. Traditional Gujarati and Kathiawadi cuisine complete the experience.

Anand: A Taste of Traditional Gujarat

Anand offers travellers a more relaxed way to experience the festive spirit of Gujarat, with community-led Garba celebrations and a strong local character. Known as the Milk Capital of India, the city also provides an interesting window into Gujarat’s dairy heritage. Visitors can explore the Amul Dairy Museum and learn about the story behind one of India’s best-known dairy cooperatives. The nearby town of Vallabh Vidyanagar offers a pleasant green setting for a leisurely outing, while traditional Gujarati snacks, dairy-based specialities and local sweets provide plenty to explore on the culinary front.

Kolkata, West Bengal: A Celebration of Shakti

In Kolkata, the Navratri period culminates in the spectacular celebrations of Durga Puja, when the city transforms into a showcase of art, devotion and community spirit. Elaborately designed pandals, beautifully crafted idols, dhak performances and evening pandal-hopping create an unforgettable festive experience. During the day, travellers can visit Kumartuli to see artisans creating traditional idols, explore the Victoria Memorial and Indian Museum, and take a heritage walk through North Kolkata. A ride along the Hooghly River, a visit to Dakshineswar Kali Temple and a taste of Bengali favourites such as mishti doi and sandesh add to the experience.

Mysuru, Karnataka: A Royal Dasara Experience

Mysuru brings royal grandeur to the festive season through its celebrated Dasara festivities. The illuminated Mysuru Palace, cultural programmes, traditional performances and grand procession create a spectacular atmosphere across the city. Travellers can tour the palace, visit Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill and explore the historic Devaraja Market. A visit to the Mysuru Sand Sculpture Museum, a stroll around Karanji Lake and an excursion to the nearby Srirangapatna can add variety to the itinerary. The city’s famous Mysuru Pak and traditional South Indian cuisine provide a fitting culinary finish.

Delhi: A Blend of Ramlila and Garba

Delhi offers a distinctly cosmopolitan festive experience, with Garba and Dandiya events taking place alongside traditional Ramlila celebrations. Travellers can experience the festive atmosphere across the capital while exploring its rich history. The Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb and Qutub Minar offer iconic heritage experiences, while Old Delhi provides a chance to explore bustling bazaars and legendary street food. Visitors can also spend time at India Gate, explore Dilli Haat for handicrafts and regional food, or combine the festivities with a visit to a major temple such as Akshardham.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A Cosmopolitan Navratri

Mumbai brings its characteristic energy to Navratri, with Garba and Dandiya events drawing communities from across the city. From large organised celebrations to neighbourhood gatherings, the festival reflects Mumbai’s diverse cultural fabric. Travellers can combine the festivities with a visit to the Gateway of India, a heritage walk through Fort and Kala Ghoda, or a ferry ride to Elephanta Caves. Shopping at Colaba Causeway and Linking Road, exploring Mumbai’s iconic food scene and watching the sunset at Marine Drive offer plenty to do between festive evenings. The city’s mix of Maharashtrian traditions and communities from across India also makes its Navratri celebrations particularly diverse.

Himachal Pradesh: A Spiritual Navratri Journey

Himachal Pradesh offers a quieter and deeply devotional interpretation of Navratri, with pilgrims travelling to prominent temples across the state. Kangra, Chintpurni and Naina Devi become important centres of worship, offering travellers an opportunity to experience the spiritual side of the festival amid the Himalayan landscape. Visitors can explore the historic Kangra Fort, seek blessings at Chamunda Devi Temple and visit the temples of Chintpurni and Naina Devi. Those extending their trip can head towards Dharamshala and McLeod Ganj for mountain views, monasteries, cafés and nature experiences. Local Himachali cuisine and village experiences offer a slower-paced complement to the temple trail.

From Ahmedabad’s high-energy Garba nights and Vadodara’s traditional celebrations to Kutch’s folk heritage, Dwarka’s spiritual traditions and Junagadh’s temple experiences, Gujarat offers travellers a remarkable diversity of Navratri experiences. Across the country, Kolkata, Mysuru, Delhi, Mumbai and Himachal Pradesh demonstrate how the festive season takes on different cultural expressions. Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel recommend planning ahead to experience these celebrations while also discovering the heritage, cuisine, landscapes and local experiences that make each destination unique.