The Samavar at The Ashok Curates a Royal Navratra Thali for Navratri

New Delhi, 12th October 2026: As Navratri festivities continue, The Samavar at The Ashok, New Delhi, has curated a distinctive ‘Royal Navratri Thali’, available from 11 to 18 October 2026, daily between 12 noon and 10 PM, offering guests a Navratri festivities dining experience.

Inspired by India’s rich fasting traditions, the Royal Navratri Thali showcases time-honoured ingredients and regional influences through a carefully crafted menu that reflects the essence of the season. Prepared using vrat-friendly ingredients such as samak, kuttu, makhana, raw banana, arbi, sweet potato, nuts and fresh dairy, the specially curated offering strikes a fine balance between wholesome indulgence and culinary heritage.

The meal begins with a refreshing welcome drink, The main course features a refined selection of festive delicacies, including Zafrani Samak Pulao, Khoya Stuffed Paneer Roulade, Arbi Ke Kofte in Cinnamon Spiced Gravy, Kandhari Shrikhand Chaat, Makhana preperations , etc. creating a satisfying and well-rounded dining experience.

The meal concludes with an indulgent dessert—Pumpkin Halwa in Buckwheat Tartlets—offering a contemporary interpretation of a beloved seasonal delicacy.

With the ‘Royal Navratri Thali’, The Samavar invites guests to savour the seasonal flavours of Navratri through a menu that thoughtfully blends cherished culinary traditions with refined presentation, making it an ideal destination to celebrate the festivities with family and loved ones.

Details:

Venue: The Samavar, The Ashok, New Delhi

Dates: 11–18 October 2026

Timings: 12 noon–10 PM

Offering: Royal Navratra Thali