From One Innovation Hub to 130 Rural Schools: Bringing AI & Future Skills to Rural India

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to reshape industries and redefine the future of work, access to future-ready education has become increasingly important. While many urban schools are rapidly integrating emerging technologies into classrooms, rural students often face limited exposure to such opportunities. Addressing this gap, THE KALGIDHAR TRUST/SOCIETY has expanded its Future Skills education model from Akal Academy, Baru Sahib to its network of 130 Akal Academies across five northern states, benefiting more than 75,000 students.

For over three decades, Akal Academy, Baru Sahib has served as the innovation hub of THE KALGIDHAR TRUST/SOCIETY, where new educational initiatives are conceptualised, tested and refined before being implemented across the wider school network. Building on this approach, the Future Skills programme integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Coding, STEM education, Design Thinking, Entrepreneurship, Innovation Labs, Digital Literacy, Computational Thinking and Project-Based Learning into the academic curriculum, enabling students to develop problem-solving, collaboration and critical-thinking skills from an early age.

The initiative has been developed under the guidance of Dr. Davinder Singh, President of THE KALGIDHAR TRUST/SOCIETY, and Dr. Neelam Kaur, inspired by the vision of Sant Baba Iqbal Singh Ji. The programme has already demonstrated encouraging outcomes, with students from Akal Academy, Baru Sahib representing India at the Codeavour 7.0 International Finals in Jakarta, showcasing the capabilities of rural students on a global technology platform.

Alongside technology-driven learning, the institution continues to emphasise value-based education by nurturing qualities such as discipline, compassion, humility, mindfulness and service. This balanced approach aims to prepare students not only for emerging careers but also for responsible leadership.

The Trust has also developed a connected ecosystem to support rural education at scale. BaruSahib.org highlights the organisation’s educational mission and nationwide initiatives, while AkalAcademy.in provides information on admissions, academic programmes, student achievements and the Future Skills ecosystem across its 130 schools. CSRforChange.com enables companies and CSR partners to contribute towards AI & Robotics Labs, STEM classrooms, teacher training programmes, innovation centres and digital infrastructure in rural schools. Meanwhile, EducateToSave.com allows individuals across the world to sponsor deserving students, ensuring that financial constraints do not become a barrier to quality education.

To learn more about how Akal Academy is transforming rural education through AI, Robotics and Future Skills, visit: https://educatetosave.com/blog/how-akal-academy-is-bringing-ai-robotics-future-skills-to-rural-india

By scaling a successful innovation model from one campus to 130 rural schools, THE KALGIDHAR TRUST/SOCIETY aims to demonstrate that access to future-ready education should not be determined by geography, and that talent from rural India can thrive on both national and global platforms.