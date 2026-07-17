Paper Moon Brings Italy to the Goa Monsoon Feast 2026

There are few places where the monsoon is as enchanting as Goa, where rain-washed landscapes, misty coastlines and the rhythmic sound of the sea create the perfect setting for slow, indulgent dining.

This July, Paper Moon at Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa , Goa invites guests to embrace the season with the ongoing limited-edition menu created exclusively for Goa Monsoon Feast 2026. Available till 31 July, the specially curated experience celebrates the soul of Italian cuisine where exceptional ingredients, time-honoured recipes and the joy of lingering over a meal come together in effortless harmony.

Designed as a leisurely two, three or four-course affair, the menu unfolds like a classic Italian table, offering the restaurant’s signature Spigola in Padella, delicately pan-seared sea bass that embodies the simplicity and finesse of coastal Italian cooking. The experience reaches its sweetest crescendo with the decadent Golosa al Cioccolato, a rich chocolate dessert created to linger long after the final bite. A wide variety of indulgences to choose from.

Framed by sweeping views of the Arabian Sea and the timeless silhouette of Fort Aguada, Paper Moon offers a setting where every meal is an occasion. A lingering lunch, a romantic dinner or an evening spent celebrating life’s simple pleasures.

“Paper Moon has always celebrated the beauty of honest Italian cooking—where every dish is rooted in authenticity, quality and warmth,” says Deepak Singh Rawat, General Manager, Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Goa. “Our Goa Monsoon Feast menu has been thoughtfully curated to capture that spirit, inviting guests to slow down, savour every course and experience the romance of Italy amidst one of Goa’s most spectacular monsoon settings.”

Available only through July, the Goa Monsoon Feast menu at Paper Moon is a seasonal invitation to experience Italy. One unforgettable course at a time.