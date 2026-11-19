Subransu Mohanty’s professional journey began with his early work as a package handler. This gave him an understanding of how businesses operate at the ground level. Over time, he explored different industries, took on new challenges and gained experience in various areas of business. His growing interest in construction, infrastructure and entrepreneurship eventually led him towards building ventures of his own.

From his early professional years to establishing a business group with interests across multiple sectors, Mohanty’s journey reflects an ambition to create opportunities, develop enterprises and contribute to industrial growth.

Rather than following a conventional career trajectory, he gradually developed an interest in technology, construction and infrastructure. His experiences across these sectors helped shape his understanding of business operations, project management and the challenges involved in building organisations.

Building Experience in Infrastructure and Construction

An important phase of Mohanty’s professional journey was his association with Innovex Construction, where he gained exposure to the construction and infrastructure sector.

His professional background includes experience in project execution, operational planning and coordination within the infrastructure industry. His work has also involved responsibilities associated with major infrastructure projects, where managing resources, meeting operational requirements and coordinating stakeholders are important aspects of execution.

These experiences contributed to his understanding of the construction business and the importance of developing reliable systems, professional relationships and long-term operational capabilities.

Over time, his interests expanded beyond individual projects towards building businesses that could operate across different industries while drawing on shared expertise and resources.

Establishing Rashtra Bharosa Group

Mohanty’s entrepreneurial vision took shape with the establishment of Rashtra Bharosa Group in April 2025, with its headquarters in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Built around the philosophy of “Rooted in Trust, Rising with Bharat,” the Group represents his ambition to develop an interconnected business ecosystem with interests in industries considered important to India’s economic development.

According to its corporate profile, Rashtra Bharosa Group has identified seven principal business verticals: mining, infrastructure and EPC construction, healthcare, technology and artificial intelligence, agriculture and agritech, real estate, and strategic investments.

Its business portfolio includes RashBhar Mining, Innovex Construction, RashBhar Health Care, RashBhar Technology, RashBhar Soil & Soul, RashBhar Real Estate and Royal Birds Group.

The Group’s approach is centred on bringing together different sectors through a common business philosophy while allowing individual ventures to pursue opportunities within their respective industries.

For Mohanty, the objective extends beyond establishing separate enterprises. His broader vision involves developing businesses that can complement one another through operational knowledge, industry relationships and shared capabilities.

With Odisha serving as its foundation, Rashtra Bharosa Group aims to explore opportunities across India while maintaining a focus on long-term business development.

Looking Beyond Commercial Success

Alongside his business interests, Mohanty has expressed a commitment to social welfare and community development.

In February 2024, he initiated Saumyaashraya Ashram, an initiative focused on supporting underprivileged children, senior citizens and children with disabilities. Its stated objectives include providing access to care, education, healthcare and nutritional support.

He is also associated with Naina Animal Rescue, an initiative dedicated to the welfare of animals in distress, including rescue, treatment and rehabilitation.

These initiatives reflect his belief that entrepreneurship can extend beyond commercial activity and contribute to addressing social needs.

While his business interests continue to evolve, Mohanty considers community welfare an important part of his broader vision.

A Vision for Long-Term Growth

The establishment of Rashtra Bharosa Group marks a new chapter in Mohanty’s professional journey.

Having gained experience across different industries, he is now focused on developing a diversified business platform that can respond to emerging opportunities in infrastructure, technology, healthcare, agriculture and other sectors.

His approach places emphasis on building long-term relationships, strengthening operational capabilities and identifying areas where businesses can contribute to economic activity.

As the Group pursues its development plans, Mohanty’s ambition is to create an organisation with a presence across multiple industries while retaining its roots in Odisha.

For him, entrepreneurship is not simply about expanding a business portfolio. It is about translating experience into enterprise, creating opportunities for others and building institutions capable of delivering value over time.

From his early professional experiences to the establishment of Rashtra Bharosa Group, Subransu Mohanty’s journey illustrates how ambition, adaptability and a long-term vision can influence an entrepreneurial path.