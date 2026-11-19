SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov 19 — Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), a global leader in power solutions, today announced that it has been named to TIME’s list of America’s Top Manufacturers of 2027.

The list, developed by TIME and Statista, recognizes 250 U.S. manufacturers based on financial performance, innovation capacity and employment metrics. Companies were evaluated using measures including revenue growth, research and development investment, workforce growth and retention, and workplace safety.

“At Bloom, technology and manufacturing innovation go hand in hand,” said Satish Chitoori, Chief Operations Officer at Bloom Energy. “We have spent years building the people, processes and manufacturing capability required to take a highly complex energy technology and produce it at scale in the United States. That capability matters more than ever as demand for power is growing at a pace the traditional infrastructure model was not designed to meet. The digital era requires digital power solutions, and Bloom meets that need for a wide range of essential industries. This recognition belongs to the teams who make that possible every day.”

Bloom manufactures its fuel cell technology in the United States, with manufacturing operations in Fremont, California, and Newark, Delaware. The company’s platform provides clean, highly reliable power that can be rapidly deployed onsite, helping customers meet growing electricity requirements as power demand accelerates across data centers, commercial and industrial sectors, and other critical industries.

TIME’s recognition comes as U.S. manufacturing is increasingly important to the infrastructure required to support AI and data center growth. In announcing the 2027 list, TIME highlighted electrical equipment as the sector with the largest representation among America’s top manufacturers and pointed to surging demand associated with data center construction.

TIME and Statista considered thousands of companies with at least $100 million in 2025 revenue and U.S. production facilities. The analysis drew on company disclosures, public databases, patent analytics, Form 10-K filings, ESG and CSR reports, and Occupational Safety and Health Administration data.