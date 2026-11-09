From STARTER to LEGEND: Five Milestones and 65 Rewards in Thailand’s TRADE UP Campaign

EBC Financial Group introduces TRADE UP: MILESTONE TO THE MOON, a reward campaign built around a journey to the Moon, with five milestones, digital progress tracking, and prizes valued at approximately ฿441,000.

BANGKOK, 9 NOVEMBER 2026 – EBC Financial Group (EBC) has launched TRADE UP: MILESTONE TO THE MOON for eligible clients in Thailand, bringing a space-inspired journey to a five-tier rewards campaign. Running from 9 November to 25 December 2026, the campaign offers 65 limited rewards, ranging from Grab vouchers to an iPhone 18 Pro Max, with participants able to follow their qualifying progress through the EBC Client Portal.

“We wanted the Moon theme to represent a journey with clear milestones rather than simply a collection of prizes,” said Pookky Nutthaporn, Marketing Manager, EBC Thailand. “Each mission represents a different level of participation, with requirements that clients can understand and follow. Our aim is to make the experience engaging while giving clients the information they need to decide whether participation is right for them.”

Five Milestones, One Journey to the Moon

Inspired by the idea of a journey towards the Moon, TRADE UP brings together five mission levels — STARTER, CHALLENGER, WARRIOR, ELITE, and LEGEND — each representing a different milestone with its own qualification requirements and corresponding reward.

The concept follows the campaign’s central message, “Complete the Mission. Unlock the Reward”, using a futuristic visual identity built around space-inspired imagery and red-neon elements.

Rather than offering a single qualification threshold, the campaign introduces five distinct levels. Participants can review the net deposit and trading-volume requirements associated with each milestone before registering, allowing them to assess the conditions against their own trading circumstances.

The journey begins with STARTER, where eligible clients who meet a minimum net deposit of US$50 and five closed trading lots may qualify to claim a ฿300 Grab voucher. At the highest milestone, LEGEND, eligible clients meeting a minimum net deposit of US$49,999 and 550 closed lots may claim an iPhone 18 Pro Max 256GB, subject to availability and approval.

Between these levels are rewards including Central e-vouchers, Apple Watches, and Trip.com flight vouchers.

Minimum net deposit Closed trading volume Reward Quantity STARTER US$50 5 lots Grab voucher (฿300) 40 CHALLENGER US$1,999 20 lots Central e-voucher (฿2,000) 10 WARRIOR US$9,999 100 lots Apple Watch SE 3 GPS 5 ELITE US$19,999 200 lots Trip.com voucher (฿20,000) 5 LEGEND US$49,999 550 lots iPhone 18 Pro Max 256GB 5

The five milestones account for 65 rewards, with a stated combined value of ฿441,000, calculated using the campaign’s reference exchange rate of US$1 = ฿33.

Rewards are available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last, subject to verification and approval. Each eligible client may claim only one prize during the campaign. Meeting the qualification requirements does not guarantee a reward.

Keeping Track of the Journey

Participants can register for TRADE UP through the EBC Client Portal, where they can follow qualifying progress and check their reward status. Only qualifying net deposits and trading activity completed after successful registration count towards the campaign requirements.

Trading volume across a client’s PRO and STD accounts may be combined. Eligible instruments include forex, precious metals, energy, indices, and eligible digital currency instruments. Trading in US stocks and ETFs does not count towards campaign qualification. Participants who meet the applicable requirements must submit their reward claims between 26 December 2026 and 4 January 2027. Approved rewards will be issued within 30 working days.

All campaign deadlines follow MetaTrader server time.

Beyond the Campaign: The Trading Environment Behind EBC

While TRADE UP offers an additional dimension to client engagement, the campaign is supported by EBC’s broader trading environment, including its Smart Order Routing Engine, liquidity access, and execution technology.

More than 87.6% of client orders are executed at prices more favourable than requested compared to the market average, with average execution speeds of under 20 milliseconds on the EBC platform. However, these reported performance figures do not guarantee the outcome of any individual trade. The trading experience also extends to mobile devices through the EBC App, allowing clients to access live market prices, place and manage trades, and monitor their positions directly from their smartphones.

EBC Financial Group has been recognised for its trading environment and services by various industry award bodies, including Best Broker – APAC at the UF AWARDS APAC 2026. The Group has also received recognition at the World Finance Forex Awards for four consecutive years, from 2023 to 2026, including Most Trusted FX Broker and Best CFD Broker in 2026.

What Matters Beyond the Mission

The campaign’s five milestones offer eligible clients an opportunity to qualify for rewards, but participation should remain consistent with their individual trading objectives and financial circumstances.

Clients should not increase their trading volume or assume additional risk solely to meet the campaign’s reward requirements. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are complex, leveraged financial products. Adverse price movements can result in rapid and substantial losses, including the loss of all capital committed to trading. Clients should understand the risks involved before making trading decisions.

For EBC Thailand, TRADE UP represents an additional way to engage with clients while reinforcing the importance of informed participation and the longer-term trading experience.

“The campaign has an end date, but the relationship we build with clients does not,” said Nutthaporn. “Prizes may attract attention, but the experience clients have with our platform, the quality of execution, and the service they receive are what matter over time. We want clients to remember EBC for those reasons, not simply for a reward they may receive.”

The full terms, registration details, and prize conditions are on the campaign page in the EBC User Center.