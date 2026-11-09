ITU Plenipotentiary Conference opens in Doha to tackle key global technology challenges

Doha, Qatar, 9 November 2026 — Under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, government leaders from around the world today opened the International Telecommunication Union’s Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26). Organized by ITU and hosted by the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) on behalf of the State of Qatar, PP-26 takes place from 9 to 27 November 2026 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

Over the next three weeks, delegates from ITU’s 194 Member States will address the world’s most pressing digital opportunities and challenges, define the UN agency’s strategic vision through 2031, and elect its leadership for the coming four years.

With 2 billion people still offline, rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI), and the expansion of space-based technologies, PP-26 will guide international investment and policy support to ensure the benefits of technology can be accessed worldwide.

“The decisions made here in Doha will shape our digital future for generations,” said Doreen Bogdan-Martin, ITU Secretary-General. “While emerging technologies are opening new possibilities, billions still remain offline. PP-26 is our chance to build a stronger, more resilient ITU — one that helps our members navigate change while bringing the benefits of technology to everyone, everywhere.”

Where the digital future takes shape

ITU enables the invisible digital fabric of everyday life, ensuring technology benefits humanity. Behind the technologies people rely on, ITU coordinates radio frequencies and satellite orbits, sets key technical standards, and drives digital development for everyone, everywhere.

The Plenipotentiary Conference meets every four years and is ITU’s highest decision-making body. PP-26 calls on countries to work “Together for a connected digital future.”

The conference is expected to bring together around 3,000 participants to address critical, collective issues, such as:

Expanding global connectivity and investment

Strengthening the resilience of digital infrastructure

Ensuring reliable emergency and humanitarian communications

Advancing space-based connectivity and sustainability

Harnessing emerging technologies for development

Alongside PP-26, MWC26 Doha is taking place from November 8 to 10, 2026, at DECC.

“We are pleased to welcome delegations from around the world to Doha for the PP-26,” said H.E. Mr. Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology of the State of Qatar. “By hosting PP-26, Qatar reflects its commitment to international cooperation and to shaping the future of the sector. We look forward to decisions that strengthen ITU’s role and advance connectivity for all. The co-location of PP-26 and MWC26 Doha offers a unique opportunity to bring policymakers and industry leaders together, foster international dialogue and partnerships, and advance discussions on innovation, investment, and the future of telecommunications.”

Charting ITU’s path through 2031

A key milestone of PP-26 will be the election of ITU’s senior leadership positions, beginning on 12 November. Member States will elect the Secretary-General, Deputy Secretary-General, and Directors of the Radiocommunication, Telecommunication Standardization, and Telecommunication Development Bureaux.

After the leadership elections, the conference will vote for the 12 members of ITU’s Radio Regulations Board, which is responsible for the application and interpretation of the Radio Regulations, the international treaty governing the use of the radio-frequency spectrum. They will also elect 48 Member States to serve on the ITU Council, which acts as ITU’s governing body in the interval between Plenipotentiary Conferences.

Once all elections are concluded, delegates will decide on ITU’s strategic and financial plans for 2028-2031 and set the organization’s policy goals for the coming period.

“PP-26 is taking place at a pivotal time, as the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector undergoes rapid developments that open up new opportunities while also presenting shared challenges that require enhanced international cooperation,” said Engineer Ahmad bin Abdulla AlMuslemani, Chair-Designate of ITU PP-26 and President of the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) of the State of Qatar. “Over the next three weeks, Member States have an important responsibility to shape the ITU’s strategic direction and define its priorities for the coming years in a way that keeps pace with rapid technological developments and enhances the Union’s role in supporting Member States, expanding connectivity, and contributing to bridging the digital divide. I look forward to facilitating the work of the Conference through an inclusive, transparent, and constructive approach that respects diverse views and priorities, helps build consensus, and enables Member States to reach balanced, forward-looking decisions that support a more connected, inclusive, and sustainable digital future. Our goal is for the outcomes of Doha to translate this dialogue into practical decisions that enhance the ITU’s ability to respond to the priorities and needs of Member States amid rapid digital transformation.”

PP-26 will feature an extensive Ministerial Programme, with high-level thematic discussions on resilience and emerging technologies, offering senior leaders a platform to exchange insights, showcase national achievements, and address shared challenges. The conference will further support the meaningful participation of women and youth, with dedicated activities on inclusion and accessibility in the digital transformation agenda.