From Western Suburbs to Eastern Corridor: How Connectivity Is Redrawing Mumbai’s Real Estate Map

How major infrastructure projects, including JVLR and GMLR, are reshaping Mumbai’s connectivity and growth corridors

Mumbai’s urban landscape is evolving as infrastructure development reshapes connectivity between its established neighbourhoods and emerging growth corridors. Improved east–west links are bringing different parts of the city closer, influencing how people commute, where businesses choose to operate and how new urban centres develop. The western suburban belt of Andheri, Goregaon and Malad has long been a prominent destination for businesses, supported by established commercial ecosystems and connectivity. However, the expansion of Mumbai’s infrastructure network is creating opportunities for a gradual shift in commercial activity towards the eastern suburbs. The Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) has long served as a vital connector between the Western Express Highway and the Eastern Express Highway. With the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR) and other major infrastructure projects expected to strengthen this network, connectivity is becoming an increasingly important factor in corporate location decisions, gradually reshaping Mumbai’s commercial real estate landscape.

Building on the foundation laid by JVLR, upcoming road infrastructure, including the Eastern Freeway Extension, Vikhroli–Koparkhairane Bridge and GMLR, alongside access to multiple Metro lines, could improve connectivity between the western suburbs, Powai, Vikhroli, Mulund, Airoli and the wider eastern corridor. These developments have the potential to widen employee catchments, ease cross-city commutes and make emerging commercial locations more attractive to businesses seeking alternatives to established office districts.

Commenting on this infrastructure-led transformation, Shilpin Tater, Managing Director, Superb Realty, said, “Infrastructure does more than reduce travel time; it changes the way a city creates and distributes economic value. JVLR laid the foundation for stronger east–west connectivity, and the next wave of infrastructure has the potential to accelerate this integration. We see Vikhroli as a compelling commercial destination in the making, supported by its proximity to Powai’s established business ecosystem, access to a diverse workforce and the presence of leading corporates and Global Capability Centres. The opportunity is to develop an integrated commercial ecosystem where connectivity, workplace quality, sustainability and social infrastructure come together to create long-term value for occupiers and investors.”

The benefits of improved connectivity are also expected to extend to Mulund, where infrastructure upgrades could strengthen the relationship between commercial development and residential demand. Navin Makhija, Managing Director, The Wadhwa Group, said, “Improved connectivity is a catalyst for both commercial and residential real estate, as it enhances accessibility for businesses while making surrounding neighbourhoods more attractive for homebuyers. Mulund is well positioned to benefit from this convergence, given its established residential base, access to key road networks and growing connectivity with the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region. As commuting becomes more convenient, the micro-market could see greater interest from businesses evaluating office locations as well as homebuyers seeking a well-connected address. This can support the evolution of Mulund into a more integrated urban destination, creating opportunities across both asset classes.”

Beyond connectivity, the wider eastern corridor benefits from access to healthcare, hospitality, retail, entertainment and everyday conveniences that contributes to a more complete urban environment. Proximity to green spaces and protected mangrove landscapes in parts of the corridor also offers a distinctive natural setting within Mumbai’s dense urban fabric. These factors are increasingly relevant as businesses assess office locations not only on commute times and occupancy costs, but also on employee experience, sustainability and the quality of the surrounding ecosystem.

As Mumbai’s infrastructure network expands, the eastern corridor has the potential to strengthen its position within a more interconnected commercial and residential landscape. The long-term opportunity lies not simply in improved transport links or additional office supply, but in developing an integrated ecosystem that brings together accessible workplaces, quality housing, sustainability and supporting amenities. This convergence could help reinforce the role of Vikhroli, Mulund and the Bhandup–Nahur belt in Mumbai’s evolving urban and real estate landscape.