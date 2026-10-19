MUMBAI’S NEW POWER CORRIDOR: HOW WORLI IS RIVALING BKC FOR GRADE A OCCUPIERS

Rents have converged, vacancy is at a 16-year low, and the city’s newest transit links meet at Worli Naka. However, the supply of office space that occupiers can actually own has not kept pace.

For two decades, the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) set the ceiling for Mumbai office rentals. That ceiling is now shared. The Worli–Prabhadevi corridor has closed most of the rental gap with BKC and is drawing global financial institutions, multinationals, and new-economy firms on long-term leases.

The registration records tell the story. In April 2026, Nomura secured space on the 26th and 27th floors of Altimus, Worli, on a 10-year lease at approximately ₹435 per sq ft per month on chargeable area (~₹725 on carpet) with a 5% annual escalation. Grade A rentals in Worli now regularly register at ₹456 to ₹661 per sq ft per month on carpet area, sitting comfortably within BKC’s ₹380 to ₹608 band on carpet.

The city’s demand backdrop remains exceptionally strong. Mumbai leased 5.88 million sq ft of office space in the first half of 2026—a record 17.8% year-on-year surge. Citywide vacancy fell to 10.8%, its lowest in sixteen years, well below the national benchmark of ~15%. Notably, during the same period, vacancy in the Worli–Prabhadevi micro-market declined to 8%.

Transformational infrastructure has systematically removed the island city’s historical commuting penalty. Metro Line 3 now links Worli underground to Cuffe Parade, BKC, and the airport, while the Coastal Road connects it to South Mumbai in minutes. The upcoming Sewri–Worli Elevated Connector, slated for completion in early 2027, will link Worli directly to the Atal Setu and Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The primary market bottleneck is the nature of upcoming supply. Most of the upcoming stock in the Worli catchment consists of large-floor-plate towers tailored exclusively for single institutional lessees. Buyable Grade A floors in the 3000 sq ft range—the precise size required by family offices, owner-occupiers and advisory firms remain acutely scarce.

Mr. Vedanshu Kedia, Director, Prescon Group said, “Worli Naka sits at the exact geographical hinge where Mumbai’s three most significant connectivity projects—Metro Line 3, the Coastal Road and the Sewri–Worli connector converge within a two-kilometer radius. While rentals here have already caught up with BKC, capital values have lagged, creating an exceptional entry point for investors. What the market currently lacks is tailored product. Institutional developers continue to build multi-floor lease stock, leaving very little supply planned from the ground up for growing firms or family offices who want to own high-specification, iconic building that promises ahigh quality experience at a trophy address. That is the exact product gap we are catering to with our new commercial offering here.”

Prescon’s upcoming commercial tower at Worli Naka is designed for this segment, with offices from about 1,550 to 10,000 sqft carpet, destination-controlled lifts and a high parking ratio.

Adding value on Worli’s advantage, Mr. Khetsi Barot, Managing Director, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory said, “The commercial re-rating of Worli reflects how infrastructure can unlock real estate value and reshape corporate location preferences. While BKC remains a leading business district, Worli offers a compelling alternative, combining proximity to South Mumbai’s established business community with improving connectivity to the airport and the Western Suburbs. As corporate occupiers increasingly consider well-connected business locations beyond traditional hubs, the availability of Grade A commercial space with ownership options could become an important differentiator. Businesses and investors evaluating Worli ahead of key infrastructure developments, including the Sewri-Worli connector, could be well positioned to benefit from the area’s evolving commercial profile, potential rental income and long-term capital appreciation.”

The transition of Worli from an industrial mill precinct into Mumbai’s top-tier commercial address is supported by strong demand fundamentals. Grade A commercial developments that offer uncompromising building specifications, efficient floor plate design, and robust governance standards will continue to command premium rentals and sustain low-vacancy profiles even amidst macro headwinds.

Analysts expect the remaining boutique inventory in the corridor to be rapidly absorbed as high-net-worth buyers and corporate occupiers finalize purchases ahead of the key transit completions in early 2027 before prices start catching up.