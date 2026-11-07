Frontier Raas Opens New Store in Ahmedabad, Kangana Ranaut Attends Inauguration as Chief Guest

Ahmedabad, November 5, 2026: Indian ethnic and occasionwear brand Frontier Raas inaugurated its new store in Ahmedabad on November 1, 2026, marking another step in its retail expansion. Actor Kangana Ranaut attended the inauguration as the chief guest, alongside prominent business personalities, leading families and members of the city’s fashion and cultural communities.

Established in 1954, Frontier Raas is known for handloom saris, bridal couture, traditional occasionwear and menswear. Its arrival in Ahmedabad, a city with a longstanding association with textiles and craftsmanship, introduces customers to collections spanning regional weaving traditions and contemporary Indian fashion.

The inauguration brought together members of Ahmedabad’s business, fashion and cultural communities, who explored the new retail space and its collections. Kangana Ranaut’s presence as chief guest marked the occasion and drew attention to the brand’s latest expansion.

A Celebration of Royal Heritage and Traditional Indian Craftsmanship

The design inspiration for the occasion drew from Maharani Jamnabai Gaekwad, Maharani of Baroda, whose royal heritage influenced the creative direction of the ensemble. The traditional bajuband, an ornamental armlet associated with royal Indian jewellery, served as one of the key inspirations for the look.

Bandhani formed the foundation of the ensemble and remained central to its overall design concept and mood board. The look brought together two distinct textile traditions: the intricate tie-dye craftsmanship of a Bandhani saree and the distinctive woven border associated with Paithani textiles.

Traditional Gujarati embroidery further enriched the ensemble through mirror work, gota detailing, multicoloured resham threads and bead embellishments. The saree’s pallu featured motifs of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, birds, peacocks and lotuses, reflecting traditional artistic influences and cultural symbolism.

The tassels were inspired by Gujarati tribal craftsmanship. Small decorative balls crafted from Bandhani fabric were embellished with beads and individually positioned by hand along the saree’s border and pallu. These handcrafted details brought together regional textile techniques, traditional ornamentation and intricate surface embellishment.

The resulting ensemble reflected a combination of Gujarati textile heritage, Paithani craftsmanship and royal design influences, highlighting the versatility of traditional Indian techniques in contemporary occasionwear.

Strengthening Frontier Raas’s Presence in Gujarat

Frontier Raas aims to establish its Ahmedabad store as a prominent destination for bridal and occasionwear shopping and, over time, a recognisable landmark on the city’s fashion retail landscape. The company sees the outlet as an opportunity to build lasting relationships with customers in Gujarat while contributing to Ahmedabad’s evolving shopping experience.

Ahmedabad holds particular significance for Frontier Raas because of the city’s longstanding association with textile manufacturing, traditional weaving and craftsmanship. Gujarat’s rich textile traditions, including Patola and Bandhani, have influenced generations of artisans and designers. Through its new store, the company aims to connect with customers who appreciate traditional Indian clothing while seeking designs suited to contemporary celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Batra, Chairman, Frontier Raas, said, “Handloom saris have always been very close to my heart. I have immense admiration for the skill, patience and dedication of our weavers, who carry forward traditions that have been passed down through generations. I have always felt that it is important to value the people behind these textiles and ensure that their work receives the appreciation it deserves.”

The outlet offers bridalwear, festive clothing, handloom saris, occasionwear and menswear. Its textile selection includes Banarasi Kadhwa, Jamdani, Kanjivaram, Patan Patola, Ikat, Sambalpuri Ikat from Odisha and Bandhani, alongside embroidery and hand embellishments. These techniques feature across traditional and contemporary silhouettes.

Designed around the brand’s emphasis on craftsmanship, the store incorporates materials, textures and lighting inspired by Indian design. Its layout is intended to provide a personalised shopping experience for customers selecting outfits for weddings, festivals and other occasions.

The Ahmedabad opening adds to Frontier Raas’s retail network in India and abroad, as the brand seeks to make its collections accessible to customers across markets.

About Frontier Raas

Established in 1954, Frontier Raas is an Indian fashion house specialising in handloom saris, bridal couture, occasionwear and menswear. Its collections draw inspiration from traditional Indian weaving techniques, regional textiles and artisanal craftsmanship. The brand operates across India and international markets, including the UK, UAE and US.