Garuda Indonesia Group Launches Oman GMF Technic as Part of Its Global MRO Business Expansion, Targeting the Middle East and North Africa Markets

Supported by a 20-year facility management rights agreement, this expansion is part of the Group’s accelerated business transformation and diversification, in line with consolidated revenue growth of 13.2% through September 2026.

Muscat, Oman, Nov 12: Garuda Indonesia Group continues to strengthen its international business expansion through the launch of Oman GMF Technic, a joint venture between PT Garuda Maintenance Facility Aero Asia Tbk (GMF) and Oman Air, which took place at Muscat International Airport, Sultanate of Oman, on Tuesday (November 10). The establishment of Oman GMF Technic marks a strategic move by the Group to expand its aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services into the Middle East and North African markets, supported by a 20-year license to operate and manage the facility.

The establishment of Oman GMF Technic is based on a concession agreement previously signed by GMF and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of the Sultanate of Oman on October 5, 2026. This expansion is also part of the Garuda Indonesia Group’s efforts to accelerate its transformation through the diversification of revenue growth sources, the optimization of subsidiary capabilities, and the strengthening of the competitiveness of its non-aviation businesses in the international market.

The launch of Oman GMF Technic was attended by a number of high-ranking officials from the Government of the Sultanate of Oman, including Minister of Finance Sultan bin Salim bin Said Al Habsi, Minister of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology Said bin Hamoud Al Maawali, and Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion Anwar bin Hilal bin Hamdoun Al-Jabri. Also in attendance were Commissioner of Garuda Indonesia Chairal Tanjung and President Director & CEO of Garuda Indonesia Thomas Oentoro.

President Director & CEO of Garuda Indonesia, Thomas Oentoro stated that the expansion of the MRO business is a key part of the Group’s transformation agenda to strengthen its business structure and optimize growth potential across the entire aviation business ecosystem.

“The Garuda Indonesia Group’s transformation focuses not only on strengthening the aviation business, but also on how all capabilities within the business ecosystem can create broader economic value. GMF’s expansion into Oman is a concrete step toward strengthening the Group’s international presence while opening up new sources of growth that can support the Group’s fundamentals and competitiveness in the long term,” said Thomas.

This expansion of the MRO business aligns with the Garuda Indonesia Group’s revenue growth through the first nine months of 2026. During the January–September 2026 period, the Company recorded consolidated revenue of US$2.71 billion, a 13.2% year-over-year increase. Specifically, revenue from non-aviation business lines rose 31.3% to US$322.8 million, driven in part by a 42.4% increase in GMF’s aircraft maintenance service revenue from external customers.

This development reflects the growing importance of the MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) business within the Garuda Indonesia Group’s portfolio. Through international expansion, GMF aims to broaden its customer base, enhance the utilization of its technical capabilities, and unlock revenue growth opportunities that will support the Group’s ongoing business diversification.

Strengthening the Business Portfolio Amidst Global MRO Market Growth

GMF’s expansion into Oman comes at a time when the outlook for the aircraft maintenance industry is positive, particularly in the Middle East. According to research by Mordor Intelligence, the aircraft MRO market in the region is projected to reach US$10.55 billion by 2026 and grow to US$13.35 billion by 2031, which represents an average annual growth rate of 4.82%.

This market growth is driven by the expansion of airline fleets, increased international flight activity, and an increasingly diverse demand for aircraft maintenance services. These conditions present opportunities for MRO service providers to expand their capacity and service portfolio, particularly in the airframe maintenance and line maintenance segments.

Given Oman’s strategic geographic location as a hub connecting Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, Oman GMF Technic is expected to serve as a base for expanding MRO services that are better aligned with the needs of both regional and international airlines. Its presence also complements GMF’s global business portfolio, which already serves more than 190 customers from 70 countries, and expands market penetration opportunities in a region with promising prospects for aviation industry growth.

Chief Executive Officer of GMF, Andi Fahrurrozi, stated that the partnership with Oman Air marks a significant step in strengthening GMF’s presence in the international market, while simultaneously expanding the contribution of Indonesia’s aircraft maintenance industry capabilities to the global aviation ecosystem.

“Through this partnership with Oman Air, we hope to unlock broader business opportunities and showcase the quality and capabilities of Indonesia’s aircraft maintenance services to the international market. GMF’s presence in Oman also provides an opportunity for our employees to enrich their experience and elevate their competency levels through direct involvement in the global MRO ecosystem,” said Andi.

Oman GMF Technic utilizes an integrated 3.85-hectare MRO facility at Muscat International Airport, which includes two hangars capable of accommodating two wide-body aircraft and four narrow-body aircraft simultaneously. The facility is equipped with modern supporting infrastructure, including an adjustable docking system, an automated warehousing system, and an engine ground run-up facility.

The scope of services being developed includes line maintenance, airframe maintenance, and workshop services for various aircraft types, including the Boeing 737-8/9 and Boeing 787. In addition to certification from the Oman Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the facility’s development is also aimed at complying with international certifications, including those from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), in order to expand the scope of services and the international customer base.

Oman GMF Technic is scheduled to begin providing full services in January 2027, following the completion of operational preparation phases and the fulfillment of resource and support capability requirements. The development of this facility is expected to strengthen the competitiveness of MRO services in the region, while also opening opportunities for cooperation and knowledge transfer between aviation professionals in Indonesia and Oman.

Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air, Nasser Al Sharji also noted that the partnership with GMF is part of efforts to develop Oman’s aircraft maintenance industry capabilities and expand services for international customers.

“Our ambition is to serve the needs of domestic airlines while attracting more aircraft and aviation business opportunities from various countries in the region and internationally,” said Nasser.

Moving forward, the development of Oman GMF Technic is expected to further strengthen GMF’s position in the global MRO industry value chain, while opening opportunities for expanding aviation service exports, enhancing the competencies of professional staff, and fostering aviation industry cooperation between Indonesia and Oman.

For the Garuda Indonesia Group, this step reaffirms the direction of an increasingly integrated business transformation, with the strengthened contribution of all business entities serving as one of the drivers of long-term growth. Through the optimization of synergies between the aviation business and aviation support services, as well as the expansion of access to international markets, the Company continues to build a business structure that is increasingly productive, competitive, and diversified to support a gradual and sustainable recovery in profitability.