Geopolitical Tensions and Inflation Concerns Point to RBI Rate Pause Amid Housing Market Pressures

With the prolonged geopolitical tensions in West Asia continuing to exert pressure on global commodity prices and currency markets, inflationary risks have once again come to the forefront. In such a scenario, the RBI is likely to adopt a cautious approach and maintain a status quo on policy rates until there is greater clarity on the inflation and growth trajectory.

For the housing sector, rising construction costs is beginning to put pressure and will lead to gradual price increases. Aggravated by cautious investor sentiment in the short term, housing sales may see some softening. However, in view of this, as developers innovate with ticket sizes to maintain affordability, a stable interest rate environment would be positive for home loan borrowers.