Give Your Skin The Gift of Rejuvenation with Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic

November ‘23: After the dazzling festivities of Diwali, it’s time to pamper your skin and restore its natural glow. The post-festive season often leaves our skin feeling dull, dehydrated, and in need of some extra TLC. Late nights, excessive makeup, and exposure to pollutants can take a toll on our skin’s health. Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic’s post-festive skincare regimen is designed to address these concerns and revitalize your skin.

The post-festive skincare regimen includes:

● Aroma Magic White Tea and Chamomile Face Wash: The face was deep cleans the pores with White Tea and Soya milk extracts and exfoliates microbeads. It helps to prevent aging and protects the skin from free radicals. The Chamomile essential oil soothes and calms, leaving you fresh and relaxed.

Qty: 100ml

● Aroma Magic Rose Hip Skin Toner: The toner is made of a special formulation intended to clean and tone the skin without drying it out. Packed with the goodness of natural antioxidants, the powerful blend of Rosehip and Neroli essential oils is a rich source of vitamins A, and C and natural fatty acids that are vital for the skin’s well-being. Extracts of Cornflower and Beetroot relieve skin inflammations and help in cell renewal. The fusion of Aloe vera juice, Witch hazel, and Lavender water helps to tighten pores and deeply cleanse the skin. Qty: 100ml,

● Aroma Magic Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum: The Serum is a revolutionary skincare solution enriched with the powerful ingredient, hyaluronic acid. This serum is designed to deliver exceptional results, starting with its ability to boost moisture levels, providing deep hydration to the skin. As a result, fine lines and wrinkles are visibly reduced, revealing smoother and more youthful skin. Additionally, this serum’s formulation helps control acne, promoting a clearer and healthier skin appearance. Qty: 30ml

● Aroma Magic Almond Nourishing Cream: The cream is formulated with anti-aging properties, this cream makes the skin healthy and super soft. It restores vitality and locks moisture in the skin.

Qty: 50ml

By following Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic’s post-festive skincare regimen and incorporating these simple tips into your daily routine, you can help your skin regain its natural radiance and vitality, leaving you feeling refreshed and ready to face the world.