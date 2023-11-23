New Delhi: It was the most enthralling day for Delhities as Delhi Day was celebrated in the 42nd edition of IITF 2023 at Amphi Theatre 1, Pragati Maidan on 21st November 2023. Industries Department. DSIIDC organized cultural and musical evening where the famous celebrity Jasbir Jassi entertained the visitors of IITF in Pragati Maidan on Delhi Day. The programme was inaugurated by Hon’ble Minister of Industries Govt. of NCT of Delhi, Shri Saurabh Bhardwaj. On this Day various MLAs of Delhi Government including Shri Manoj Jha MLA and senior bureaucrats from various departments of Govt. of NCT of Delhi also graced the occasion. On this occasion, Shri Bhardwaj also felicitated Para-Olympic Players of Delhi and encourage their sport’s spirit.

A large number of people gathered to enjoy musical evening by Jasbir Jassi. The Amphi Theatre was filled with thousands of audiences. Every corner of the venue was full of crowd. Jasbir Jassi presented a dazzling and mesmerizing performance with his songs in the programme. The crowd was totally entertained and was captivated by his musical performance for nearly two hours.

Prior to the musical stage performance by Jasbir Jassi, cultural performances were also given by groups of artists and stage performers facilitated by Sahitya Kala Parishad. The cultural evening was started with Ganesh Vandana and followed by welcome dance. The visitors enjoyed the cultural and folk dances of Punjabi Bhangra, Rajasthani Chari etc. A ballet performance with difference flavours of Indian dance forms like Sufi, Kathak, Bharatnatyam and Bhangra was also performed on by a group of artists to represent Unity in Diversity and promote the theme of Vasidhaiva Kutumbakam. On this Occasion, Sanjeev Mittal, MD, DSIIDC; Monika Priyadarshini, ED, DSIIDC, Shobhit Gupta, S.N. Saran, Rajender, Ankit, Vikrant were also available in the program.

It is informed that this year Delhi is participating as ‘FOCUS STATE’ in IITF 2023 by setting up of Delhi Pavilion in Hall no. 1, Ground Floor, Pragati Maidan New Delhi in the 42nd edition of the India international Trade Fair (IITF’23). The theme of this IITF edition is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – United by Trade”. The visitors are liking very much the design of Delhi Pavilion with is based on heritage theme of “Connaught Place”. The public is taking selfies at Selfie point with “I ️ Delhi” and Akshardham temple. Stage shows and Nukkar Natak are also performed at Delhi Pavilion on daily basis. The visitors are also enjoying the delicacies and local food of Delhi at ‘Delhi Ka Khana-Khazana Food Cuisines’ set up in the food court and horse-shoe by DSIIDC at Pragati Maidan.