GodGreek Gaming Hub: Ahmedabad’s New-Age Gaming Destination Led by Teen Entrepreneur Krish Patel Announces Expansion and Franchise Plans

Ahmedabad, India — November 2025:

GodGreek Gaming Hub, Ahmedabad’s latest entrant in premium gaming and experiential entertainment, has announced an ambitious expansion strategy led by its 18-year-old Founder and Owner, Krish Patel. Launched in September 2025 on Drive-In Road, the gaming hub has quickly gained traction for introducing one of the city’s first VR gaming setups, high-performance PCs, PS5 consoles, and a professional racing simulator—all under one roof.

The announcement comes at a time when India’s gaming and esports sector is witnessing exponential growth, with young entrepreneurs like Krish redefining how gaming spaces are perceived, built, and operated.

A Passion That Evolved Into a Scalable Venture

KrishPatel’s entrepreneurial journey began during the pandemic when he first engaged in mobile gaming as a casual hobby. PUBG soon became a passion, eventually leading him into the competitive gaming ecosystem. Despite initial pushback from his family, Krish remained determined to explore opportunities within the rapidly expanding gaming industry.

His pre-launch industry exposure includes:

• Organising BGMI tournaments in 2024

• Investing in a LAN finalist team in BGIS 2025

• Conducting market research on competitive gaming trends

• Identifying infrastructure gaps in Ahmedabad’s gaming environment

By mid-2025, Krish presented a structured business plan to his father and secured approval to build what would become one of Ahmedabad’s most differentiated gaming hubs.

Setting a New Standard for Immersive Gaming in Ahmedabad

With several gaming hubs operating on conventional PC and PlayStation setups, GodGreek Gaming Hub was conceptualized to offer an elevated, immersive experience.

Its standout offerings include:

• A professional-grade Racing Cockpit

• A full-fledged Virtual Reality (VR) gaming setup—still uncommon in the Ahmedabad market

• High-end, tournament-ready PC gaming rigs

• PS5 consoles for multiplayer and story-driven sessions

This differentiated mix has positioned GodGreek Gaming Hub as a premium destination for casual gamers, competitive players, and entertainment seekers alike.

Strong Early Response and Break-Even in Two Months

Despite initial challenges with visitor footfall during the first few days, the hub soon built strong customer loyalty through its ambience, high-performance equipment, and customer-centric approach. Repeat gamers quickly became the backbone of the business.

In an achievement uncommon in experiential entertainment ventures in India, GodGreek Gaming Hub reached break-even within just two months of operations.

Expansion Plans and Franchise Opportunities Announced

Following the successful launch of its first center, GodGreek Gaming Hub is now preparing for rapid expansion across Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

The company has announced:

• A second outlet in Ahmedabad, opening soon

• Plans to establish three company-owned branches across Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar

• Nationwide franchising opportunities to scale the brand across India

To support investors across different segments, GodGreek Gaming Hub has introduced flexible, high-return franchise models.

Franchise models include:

• Budget to Premium setups suitable for first-time entrepreneurs, gaming enthusiasts, or multi-center investors

• Investment starting from just ₹25 lakh, including franchise fees

• Premium models up to ₹1.5 crore, offering fully-loaded gaming infrastructure, advanced VR setups, and high-end simulators

The brand aims to build a self-sustained gaming and esports ecosystem originating from Gujarat and expanding pan-India.

Founder’s Vision

Krish Patel is focused on building more than a chain of gaming centers; his goal is to fuel India’s transition into a global gaming powerhouse.

On the future of gaming in India:

“Maybe people take this as a side income business, but I’m here to make this a culture in India, because I can see the global future in this which will be even bigger than sports.”

On youth entrepreneurship and trust:

“At this young age of 18, my father has shown belief in me which itself is something to feel proud of, and I’m not letting him down. Remember; Risk & Reward is the only thing that will help you grow, otherwise you are just going for a 9–5.”

About GodGreek Gaming Hub

GodGreek Gaming Hub is a premium gaming destination based in Ahmedabad offering state-of-the-art PC gaming setups, PlayStation 5 experiences, VR gaming, and professional racing simulators. The brand aims to redefine India’s gaming and esports landscape through innovation, accessibility, and community building.

Website: godgreekgaming.com