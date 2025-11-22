India a pioneer in living donor liver transplantation

New Delhi, November 22: World-class infrastructure, unique surgical expertise, and robust regulation have driven the number of liver donor liver transplantation (LDLT) in India, said experts here on Saturday.

The experts were speaking at the Annual Conference of The Liver Transplantation Society of India (LTSICON 2025) — held from November 20 to 23, in the national capital.

According to data from the Global Observatory on Organ Donation and Transplantation (GODT) and the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), India performed around 5,000 liver transplants in 2024. The country has more than 200 active liver transplant centres across the country.

“India’s liver transplant ecosystem represents the perfect harmony between science, ethics, and humanity. Every success story here is the result of rigorous protocols, a transparent donor evaluation system, and the commitment of multidisciplinary teams who treat every case like family. What makes India truly special is not just the number of transplants we perform, but the values that guide our process — compassion, accountability, and excellence,” said Dr. Abhideep Chaudhary, President-Elect of the Liver Transplantation Society of India (LTSI).

The experts noted that India performs the highest number of living donor liver transplants annually, setting new global benchmarks in terms of success and safety. Every LDLT conducted in India now follows a stringent, transparent, and legally monitored process, ensuring the safety of both donor and recipient.

The entire system is governed by state and national regulatory bodies. Donors are generally close family members, and each case is scrutinised at multiple levels of medical, psychological, and ethical evaluation before approval. This strict adherence to protocol has helped India achieve one of the highest success rates in the world, often comparable to and sometimes better than many developed nations.

Prof. Mohamed Rela, President of ILDLT, said that exceptional surgical skill with a moral and legal framework that ensures safety for both donor and recipient

“The Indian model of living donor liver transplantation has become a gold standard for the world. As India continues to lead through innovation and collaboration, we will keep sharing our experiences to enhance global outcomes and make liver transplantation accessible and safe for all,” Rela added.

LTSICON 2025 serves as a powerful platform for scientific collaboration and the exchange of ideas. This year’s conference will bring together more than a thousand liver transplant specialists, hepatologists, and researchers from over 20 countries.

