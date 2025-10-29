Godrej Capital Launches Housing Finance Subsidiary Branch in Kolkata, Marks Entry in East India

Kolkata, October 29th, 2025: Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of the Godrej Industries Group, today announced that its subsidiary, Godrej Housing Finance (GHF), has marked its entry into the eastern region with the launch of its first housing finance branch in Kolkata. This expansion underscores the company’s ambition to strengthen its nationwide footprint, with a strategic entry into East and Northeast India.

The new branch will serve as a hub to deliver seamless, customer-first financing solutions and build strong collaborations with developers and partners across the region. As part of its expansion roadmap, GHF plans to deepen its presence across key markets in East and Northeast India over the coming quarters.

Home loans will be available at competitive interest rates starting from 7.75% per annum, with loan-to-value ratios of up to 90%, and high loan tenure of up to 30 years for eligible salaried professionals. This ensures greater affordability and access for first-time buyers and families in Kolkata. Customers will also benefit from customised repayment options, and an AI-powered loan process, designed to make the journey to homeownership smoother. For distribution partners, GHF is introducing structured incentives and digital engagement tools to create greater ease of business and ensure long-term collaboration.

GHF will also offer Aarohi Home Loan, a housing finance solution specifically designed for women. The product features a special interest rate, complementary health cover, and low processing fees, providing a comprehensive solution for women seeking to purchase their first home or upgrade their residence. Aarohi Home Loan underscores GHF’s commitment to empowering women homebuyers through tailored financial solutions and a seamless, customer-centric experience.

Speaking on the launch, Manish Shah, MD & CEO, Godrej Capital, said, “Kolkata is one of India’s most vibrant housing markets, with a unique blend of heritage and progress. We believe that homeownership should be a transparent, reliable, and stress-free experience. With a deep understanding of evolving customer expectations, robust partnerships with trusted developers, and a commitment to simplifying home financing, we aim to complement the region’s housing ecosystem with a differentiated, customer-first approach to home loans.”

Kolkata’s urban infrastructure is undergoing a significant transformation. Key developments such as the Sealdah–Esplanade and Noapara–Airport metro expansions, along with the Kona Expressway elevated corridor, are already under execution. These projects are expected to enhance intra-city mobility, reduce commute times, and unlock new residential corridors. Improved connectivity is driving demand in emerging zones like Barasat, Madhyamgram, and Joka, where developers are responding with mid-to-premium housing. This shift is fueling momentum in the home loan segment, and Godrej Housing Finance’s customer-first approach and competitive offerings are well-positioned to add meaningful value.