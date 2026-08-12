Godrej Consumer Products appoints Aasif Malbari as Managing Director & CEO

Chandigarh, August 12, 2026: The Board of Directors of Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) today announced the appointment of Aasif Malbari, currently Global Chief Financial Officer and President Godrej Africa, as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of GCPL, effective immediately. He will succeed Sudhir Sitapati, who will be stepping down as MD and CEO.

Aasif has spent three decades in the FMCG and auto industries, at GCPL, Tata Motors, and Hindustan Unilever. As Global CFO, he directly oversees business strategy and has played a critical role in partnering leadership teams across geographies to advance growth and strengthen performance. Aasif has delivered an outstanding transformation of GCPL’s Africa business. The business has rapidly grown its margin-accretive FMCG portfolio, headlined by the highly successful launch of our air care category, while strengthening the legacy Hair Fashion business. This has resulted in EBITDA margins growing significantly, from ~9% in FY24 to ~15% in FY26.

Prior to joining GCPL, Aasif served as Chief Financial Officer at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Director at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, where he played a key role in scaling the business significantly, including its reorganisation and a USD 1 billion fundraise in the electric vehicle business. Earlier in his career, he worked at Hindustan Unilever across a range of finance and business roles. Aasif is a Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary who secured the All India First Rank in both the CA Intermediate and Final examinations.