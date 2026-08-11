Nila Spaces Partners with Ultrahuman to Make Wellness Measurable in Residential Living

Ahmedabad, India, 11 August 2026: Nila Spaces, India’s wellness-focused real estate developer, has partnered with Ultrahuman, a global leader in wearable health technology, to create a connected wellness ecosystem where thoughtfully designed homes and personalised health insights come together to help residents live healthier lives. The partnership will debut at Vida in Gandhinagar before being integrated into PRANA, Nila Spaces’ flagship wellness development in GIFT City.

At Nila Spaces, wellness goes beyond amenities. The company believes homes should actively contribute to healthier living through thoughtful design, sustainability and environments that positively influence everyday life.

This philosophy is reflected across its developments, particularly PRANA, which has been designed around four pillars of well-being: air, water, sleep and noise. Featuring advanced air filtration, alkaline water systems, thermostat-controlled sleep environments, acoustic insulation and wellness amenities such as rooftop fitness spaces, outdoor saunas and cold plunge pools, PRANA has also earned WELL Pre-Certification and EDGE Advanced Certification.

The partnership with Ultrahuman adds a powerful health ecosystem layer to this vision.

Through Ultrahuman Home, residents will be able to monitor environmental parameters including air quality, carbon dioxide, temperature, humidity, lighting and ambient noise – enabling them to understand how their homes support healthier living.

Residents will also have access to Ultrahuman’s integrated health ecosystem, including Ring AIR for sleep, recovery and activity tracking, M1 Live Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) for metabolic insights, Blood Vision for preventive biomarker analysis, Photon for recovery, and Ultra Age for tracking biological ageing. This ecosystem is brought together by Jade AI, Ultrahuman’s biointelligence layer, that connects the dots between lifestyle and health markers to offer actionable insights.

Deep Vadodaria, Managing Director, Nila Spaces, said, “At Nila Spaces, we believe the future of residential living lies at the intersection of wellness, sustainability and technology. Every decision we make, from the quality of air residents breathe and the water they consume to designing homes for better sleep and acoustic comfort, is rooted in creating healthier living environments. Our partnership with Ultrahuman takes this vision a step further by making wellness measurable, enabling residents to better understand the relationship between their homes, their lifestyle and their health.”

Mohit Kumar, CEO of Ultrahuman, said, “Ultrahuman exists to make the invisible measurable – sleep, recovery, metabolic health. People’s homes are often the blind spots, where light, noise and air quality negatively affect their rest and recovery. Nila Spaces designs homes around precisely those variables, and bringing Ultrahuman Home and our wider ecosystem into these residences enables residents to optimise their health while they go about their lives.”

The partnership will first be showcased at Vida, where Ultrahuman Home technology will be integrated into the IKEA-designed sample residences, allowing prospective homeowners to experience real-time environmental wellness insights. Looking ahead, PRANA will build on this vision through a connected wellness ecosystem and a data-enabled Longevity Club, where personalised wellness programmes, coaching and community wellness initiatives can be informed by environmental and health data.

As demand grows for healthier and more sustainable homes, the partnership between Nila Spaces and Ultrahuman represents a new approach to residential living, one where wellness is not simply designed into buildings, but can be experienced, measured and continuously improved.

About Ultrahuman

Ultrahuman is a global health technology company building the world’s most comprehensive wearable and ambient health ecosystem. Its flagship product, the Ultrahuman Ring AIR, combines cutting-edge hardware with science-backed insights to help users optimise sleep, recovery, movement, metabolic health, and reproductive awareness. With innovations including the Ultrahuman M1 CGM, Blood Vision, Ultrahuman Home, and Cycle & Ovulation Pro, Ultrahuman empowers people to act early, live better, and reach their peak potential. In 2025, Ultrahuman was named one of TIME’s World’s Top HealthTech Companies.