Godrej Properties Hits Record Sales, Emerges as Real Estate Leader

New Delhi, Apr 10 (BNP): Godrej Properties Ltd has reported a strong performance for the last financial year, with its pre-sales rising 16% to a record ₹34,171 crore, driven by robust demand for housing projects across key markets.

The company not only surpassed its own target of ₹32,500 crore but also strengthened its position in the sector. With this growth, it is on track to become the largest listed real estate developer in India in terms of sales bookings during FY26.

The impressive numbers reflect sustained buyer interest, especially in urban housing, as well as the company’s focus on launching well-located, high-demand residential projects. Its ability to consistently deliver and maintain brand trust has also played a key role in attracting homebuyers.

This milestone highlights how Godrej Properties is scaling up rapidly in India’s competitive real estate market, combining strong execution with favorable housing demand to cement its leadership position.