Freshworks Appoints Kuntal Vahalia as Senior Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances

Chennai, April 10: Freshworks(NASDAQ: FRSH), today announced the appointment of Kuntal Vahalia as Senior Vice President, Partnership Channel. Vahalia will lead Freshworks’ global partner strategy, enablement, and execution as the company accelerates its move upmarket and deepens its investment in its employee experience (EX) segment, which includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Asset Management (ITAM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), and Enterprise Service Management (ESM). He will report to Freshworks’ Chief Revenue Officer Ian Tickle.

“Partners are a core pillar of our growth strategy as we continue to scale upmarket and expand globally,” said Ian Tickle. “Kuntal brings deep ecosystem experience that will help us expand into larger markets and build even stronger relationships with global system integrators. His proven ability to scale partner-led growth makes him ideal to lead this next chapter for Freshworks.”

Vahalia brings two decades of experience scaling SaaS companies through partner ecosystems and go-to-market strategies. Most recently, as SVP of Global Channels and Alliances at Anaplan, he transformed the partner model, deepening collaboration with global system integrators and driving measurable growth in partner-led revenue. Previously, he held leadership roles at Salesforce, MuleSoft, and ThoughtSpot, building global ecosystems and sales motions across regions and functions.

At Freshworks, Vahalia will work closely with the company’s go-to-market, sales, and operations to strengthen channel programs and accelerate growth through strategic alliances. His focus aligns directly with Freshworks’ strategic priorities: moving upmarket, expanding momentum in EX, and activating GSI partnerships to extend reach into enterprise accounts. He joins as Freshworks’ EX business surpasses $500 million in ARR, growing 26% year over year as of Q4 2025.