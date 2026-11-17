Mumbai, Nov 17: Gold and silver prices witnessed a recovery on Tuesday as investors increased their interest in precious metals amid changing global market conditions and a slight decline in the US dollar. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures climbed to an intraday high of ₹1,35,341 per 10 grams, gaining ₹802 or 0.59% compared with the previous close of ₹1,34,539.

Silver also recorded a strong movement. December silver futures advanced by ₹3,162 per kilogram, or 1.8%, to reach an intraday high of ₹1,71,025 per kg. The gains indicate renewed buying interest in precious metals following recent selling pressure.

Why Are Gold and Silver Prices Rising Today?

One of the main reasons behind Tuesday’s recovery was a marginal pullback in the US dollar. Since gold and silver are internationally traded in dollars, a weaker dollar can make these metals more affordable for buyers using other currencies, potentially supporting demand.

Investors were also showing interest in safe-haven assets. Gold, in particular, is often considered a store of value during periods of financial uncertainty and changing economic expectations.

However, the recovery comes against a challenging global backdrop. Expectations of another US Federal Reserve interest-rate increase and elevated Treasury yields have continued to limit the upside for gold. Investors are closely monitoring US economic developments and central bank signals to understand the future direction of interest rates.

Gold Rate Today in Bhubaneswar

While MCX prices reflect futures contracts traded on the commodity exchange, retail gold prices in Bhubaneswar are different. According to the reported local rates for November 17, the prices were:

Gold purity Per gram Per 10 grams 24K gold ₹13,604 ₹1,36,040 22K gold ₹12,470 ₹1,24,700 18K gold ₹10,203 ₹1,02,030

The reported Bhubaneswar retail rates declined during the day, with 24K gold falling by ₹760 and 22K gold by ₹700 per 10 grams. This means that the rise in MCX futures during the morning session did not translate into an immediate increase in the quoted local retail rates.

Customers should also remember that the final jewellery purchase price includes applicable GST and making charges. Actual rates can vary between jewellers.

What Is Driving the Precious Metals Market?

The recent movement highlights the influence of several international economic factors.

US dollar movement: A weaker dollar can support demand for precious metals by improving their affordability for international buyers.

Interest-rate expectations: Higher interest rates can put pressure on gold because the metal does not generate interest income. Investors therefore closely follow Federal Reserve policy decisions.

Safe-haven demand: Economic uncertainty and changing financial market sentiment can encourage investors to increase their exposure to gold and silver.

Industrial demand for silver: Unlike gold, silver also has substantial industrial applications, including electronics, solar technology and manufacturing. This gives silver an additional source of demand beyond investment buying.

Business and Economic Impact

Changes in gold and silver prices have a direct impact on India’s jewellery industry, bullion traders, investors and households.

For jewellery retailers, price fluctuations influence customer purchasing decisions and inventory management. A decline in retail gold rates can encourage households to bring forward wedding and festive purchases, while sudden increases may lead some customers to postpone buying or choose lighter jewellery.

Silver’s price movement also matters to manufacturers and businesses that use the metal in industrial production. Higher prices can increase input costs for companies in sectors such as electronics, solar equipment and other manufacturing activities.

For investors, the latest recovery highlights the importance of understanding the difference between short-term market movements and long-term investment trends.

What Should Investors and Buyers Watch Next?

Market participants will continue to monitor the US dollar, Treasury yields, Federal Reserve policy signals and international bullion prices. Any fresh indication about US interest rates could influence the direction of gold and silver in the coming sessions.

Indian buyers should compare local jeweller rates and check the final bill before purchasing jewellery. Investors should also avoid making decisions based only on one day’s price movement.

Market Outlook

Gold and silver recorded gains on MCX on November 17, supported by a softer US dollar and renewed interest in precious metals. However, expectations of tighter US monetary policy continue to create uncertainty for the global bullion market.

For India’s jewellery industry, the combination of fluctuating prices and seasonal demand will remain important. The coming sessions may provide a clearer indication of whether the latest recovery can continue or whether precious metals will face renewed selling pressure.