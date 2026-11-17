Ras Al Khaimah, Nov 17: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) concluded its participation in Going Global Live 2026 at ExCeL London, connecting with British entrepreneurs, investors and businesses exploring international expansion. During the two-day exhibition, RAKEZ showcased Ras Al Khaimah’s competitive business environment and the practical advantages it offers UK companies looking to establish or expand their presence in the UAE and the wider region.

At the exhibition, RAKEZ experts engaged with businesses across different sectors, outlining opportunities for establishing regional operations, accessing new markets and scaling their activities from Ras Al Khaimah. Visitors were introduced to RAKEZ’s range of business and industrial facilities, flexible licensing options and support services, tailored to different operational and investment requirements.

RAKEZ is home to around 4,000 British businesses, including established names such as Ahmad Tea, Spatial Composite, A2C, Polar Manufacturing and Green Rock Manufacturing Group. Their presence reflects the diversity of UK investment in Ras Al Khaimah, spanning manufacturing, technology, sustainable industries and international trade.

Building on this strong business presence, RAKEZ has maintained close ties with the UK market through regular roadshows, business meetings and strategic partnerships. Its collaboration with the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai (BCCD) supports efforts to connect British enterprises with opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah, complemented by direct engagements with UK trade organisations, industry representatives and prospective investors.

Commenting on the participation, RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said: “For British businesses looking beyond their domestic market, the UAE offers a strong base to access some of the world’s fastest-growing economies. What matters increasingly to investors is the ability to establish operations efficiently, manage costs and grow with confidence. Ras Al Khaimah delivers on these priorities, and we see considerable potential to welcome more UK companies across industries where the emirate continues to build its capabilities.”

With its established British business community and growing international partnerships, RAKEZ continues to position Ras Al Khaimah as a competitive destination for UK enterprises seeking long-term growth in the UAE and beyond.