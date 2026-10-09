Gold ETFs Surge 164 pc as Indian Investors Increase Commodity Investments

New Delhi, Oct 9: Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in India have recorded a 164 per cent surge, reflecting growing investor interest in commodity-based investment options, according to a report.

Gold ETFs allow investors to invest in gold without physically buying or storing the precious metal. These funds are traded on stock exchanges and offer a convenient way to gain exposure to gold prices.

The growing interest in gold ETFs reflects investors’ efforts to diversify their portfolios amid changing market conditions and economic uncertainties. Gold is often considered a potential hedge against inflation and market volatility, although its price can fluctuate.

The increasing popularity of these funds also highlights the expanding range of investment options available to Indian investors.

However, investors should consider their financial goals, risk tolerance and market conditions before investing, as returns depend on gold price movements and are not guaranteed.