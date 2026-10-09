The Next Competitive Advantage Won’t be AI. It Will Be AI Leadership.

For the past two years, organisations have raced to adopt AI. Today, the challenge has shifted from implementing the technology to translating it into measurable business value.

Across Indian boardrooms, AI is no longer viewed as a technology initiative. It is becoming a strategic business capability that is reshaping how organisations make decisions, innovate, compete and grow. Yet technology alone is not the differentiator. The real challenge lies in helping people, processes and governance evolve alongside it.

According to McKinsey’s State of AI 2025, 88% of organisations now use AI in at least one business function. Yet only a fraction has successfully scaled AI across the enterprise or realised significant financial impact from their investments. The gap is no longer one of AI adoption. It is one of leadership.

That gap is set to widen as organisations move beyond Generative AI towards Agentic AI. Systems capable of reasoning, planning and executing multi-step workflows with minimal human intervention. Leaders are no longer deciding whether to use AI. They are deciding:

Which decisions should AI own?

How should humans remain accountable?

How should autonomous systems be governed?

How can AI investments create sustainable business value?

These are leadership decisions, not technology decisions.

The urgency is reflected in Deloitte’s State of AI in the Enterprise 2026, which found that 85% of organisations expect to customise autonomous AI agents within the next two years, yet only 21% have mature governance capabilities to manage them effectively.

Every technology wave has redefined effective leadership.

The internet rewarded speed.

Cloud computing demanded digital transformation.

Generative AI accelerated productivity.

Agentic AI is redefining leadership itself.

Organisations no longer need leaders who simply understand AI. They need leaders who can align AI with business strategy, manage organisational change, establish governance and create enterprise-wide value.

That shift is also reshaping executive education, with programmes increasingly focusing less on AI tools and more on preparing leaders to drive AI-enabled business transformation.



Preparing leaders for AI-enabled business transformation

Reflecting this shift, ISB Online, the digital arm of the Indian School of Business (ISB), has opened admissions for the 32nd cohort of its flagship Leadership with AI Programme, designed for senior professionals and business leaders looking to lead AI-enabled transformation with confidence and strategic clarity.

The 20-week programme goes beyond understanding AI technologies to helping leaders embed AI into business strategy, innovation, governance and organisational change. Participants explore the complete AI leadership journey, including:

AI strategy and business transformation

Generative AI and Agentic AI applications

Leadership in the age of AI

AI governance, ethics and regulation

Building AI-enabled organisations and workforces

The emphasis is clear: not to create AI specialists, but leaders who can translate AI investments into measurable business outcomes.

Built around real-world business application

The learning experience combines academic rigour with practical application through:

140+ self-paced video lectures from globally renowned ISB faculty.

A research-backed curriculum that integrates AI strategy, organisational transformation, governance, and practical leadership frameworks for enterprise-wide AI adoption.

20+ business case studies, 40+ assignments, group discussions and a capstone project focused on real organisational challenges.

18 live office hours with programme leaders.

Live masterclasses exploring Generative AI, Agentic AI, multimodal intelligence and emerging enterprise AI frameworks, including Claude, LangChain, CrewAI, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Grok 3 and DeepSeek.

More than a programme. A leadership community.

As the programme enters its landmark 30th cohort, it builds on a strong foundation of over 9,500+ leaders across 31 successful batches representing diverse industries and geographies.

Participants will receive the prestigious ISB Online Alumni Status, which provides continued access to exclusive learning opportunities, networking events and a growing community of senior professionals navigating similar leadership challenges.

The programme draws upon ISB‘s globally recognised faculty, research-led thought leadership and extensive expertise in emerging markets, bringing together academic excellence with practical business relevance. Ranked #1 in India and #12 globally in the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2026, ISB continues to shape conversations around business leadership and innovation.

As one learner notes, the programme “connects theory to real-world application through case studies, AI-driven frameworks, capstone project, and live sessions,” while demonstrating how AI can be embedded into decision-making and organisational transformation.

Another learner highlights that it “simplifies complex AI concepts, while emphasising responsible AI practices and providing actionable roadmaps to drive innovation and organisational impact,” reflecting the programme‘s focus on practical leadership rather than technology alone.

Leadership is being rewritten once again

Every technological shift has changed what organisations expect from leaders. The digital era rewarded transformation.

The data era rewarded evidence-based decision-making.

The AI era will reward something more demanding – leaders who can combine business strategy, organisational judgement, responsible governance and technological fluency to create lasting business value.

Because AI, on its own, will soon become accessible to everyone.

The real differentiator will be leaders who know how to turn intelligence into impact. And that is precisely the capability the next generation of executive education must build.