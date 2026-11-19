Nov 19: Gold and silver prices declined in the domestic market on Thursday amid a stronger US dollar and rising Treasury yields following hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve.

According to the supplied market update, 24-karat gold was quoted at ₹1,30,040 per 10 grams, down ₹178, while silver stood at ₹1,60,899 per kg, lower by ₹337.

In the futures market, MCX gold was trading at ₹1,29,440 per 10 grams, down 0.78%, while silver futures declined around 0.51% to ₹1,60,670 per kg.

In city-wise retail rates, 24-karat gold was quoted at ₹1,28,980 per 10 grams in Delhi and ₹1,29,200 in Mumbai. The indicative rates for Cuttack and Bhubaneswar were approximately ₹1,33,250 per 10 grams for 24-karat gold and ₹1,22,140–₹1,22,150 for 22-karat gold.

Silver rates in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar were approximately ₹1,61,240 and ₹1,61,220 per kg, respectively.

Retail prices may vary between jewellers and may exclude GST and making charges. Buyers are advised to confirm the latest local rates before purchasing.