DHL Express UAE Marketing Director Marwa Abdul Baki leads the workshop at RAKEZ’s Compass Coworking Centre.

Ras Al Khaimah, Nov 19: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), in collaboration with DHL Express, recently organised a workshop at Compass Coworking Centre to help entrepreneurs and small business owners understand the e-commerce landscape and explore ways to reach customers through digital channels.

Titled ‘From Online to Global: Build Your E-Commerce Business’, the workshop marked the first session of the ‘READY. SET. GLOBAL.’ programme, developed to help SMEs strengthen their business capabilities and prepare for international growth. Combining practical business training with DHL’s global expertise, the programme features six modules across three stages: READY, SET and GLOBAL, covering business fundamentals, financial awareness, customer understanding, digital commerce, international expansion and logistics.

The session was led by DHL Express UAE Marketing Director Marwa Abdul Baki, who introduced different e-commerce business models and the digital channels available to businesses. It provided an overview of the online business ecosystem, helping participants understand how digital commerce works and the opportunities it offers to connect with and serve customers.

The workshop also explored the journey from establishing an online business to reaching customers across borders, highlighting the importance of logistics in supporting e-commerce operations. It emphasised how understanding the different elements of the online customer journey can help businesses better prepare for the demands of digital and international trade.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “E-commerce is making it possible for businesses of all sizes to connect with customers in markets that were previously difficult to access. For SMEs, understanding how to make the most of these opportunities is an important step towards future growth. Through our collaboration with DHL Express, we are bringing valuable industry knowledge closer to our business community, helping entrepreneurs adapt to changing commercial trends and build the confidence to explore new possibilities.”

By bringing together entrepreneurs and industry professionals, the workshop also provided a setting for knowledge sharing and professional networking. The initiative reflects RAKEZ’s continued focus on creating learning opportunities that respond to the needs of SMEs and support their long-term development.