New Delhi, Nov 18: The Government of India has revised four key interventions under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) to make export support more accessible, reduce logistics costs and help Indian businesses compete more effectively in international markets.

The Department of Commerce amended the guidelines on November 17, 2026, covering Market Access Support (MAS), Trade Regulations, Accreditation & Compliance Enablement (TRACE), and Logistics Interventions for Freight and Transport (LIFT). The changes are expected to provide wider opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), along with other eligible exporters.

Under Market Access Support, the government has increased the maximum eligible export turnover for airfare reimbursement from ₹75 lakh to ₹50 crore. Eligible micro and small exporters can now receive reimbursement of up to 95 per cent of airfare, while other eligible exporters can receive up to 80 per cent. The mandatory membership period with Export Promotion Councils has also been reduced from six months to three months.

These changes are intended to make it easier for businesses to participate in international trade fairs, exhibitions, buyer-seller meetings and trade delegations, helping them build global connections and explore new markets.

The amendments also strengthen support for quality certification and international compliance. Under the TRACE intervention, the number of certificates eligible for reimbursement has increased from 462 to 600. This will give MSMEs access to a wider range of certification support and help them meet the quality, safety and technical requirements of overseas markets.

The government has also expanded the LIFT intervention to address freight and transportation challenges faced by businesses in regions with lower export activity. Coverage of low export-intensity districts has been extended from 13 States and Union Territories to 34. Land Customs Stations and Integrated Check Posts have also been included among eligible port categories.

In another important change, waterways have been added to the existing road, rail and air transport options eligible for support. Air freight assistance has been extended to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, in addition to the North Eastern Region. The minimum distance requirement between origin and destination ports has been reduced from 200 km to 100 km. Support will cover all exportable merchandise, except products and categories included in the specified negative list.

The Export Promotion Mission was approved by the Union Cabinet on November 12, 2025, with a total outlay of ₹25,060 crore for FY 2025-26 to FY 2030-31. The initiative aims to strengthen India’s export competitiveness through financial and non-financial assistance, with particular attention to MSMEs, first-time exporters and regions that have traditionally had a smaller share of exports.

The Mission operates through two sub-schemes: Niryat Protsahan, which focuses on improving access to trade finance, and Niryat Disha, which addresses market access and other non-financial barriers to exports. A total of 11 interventions under these sub-schemes have been operationalised so far.

The latest amendments reflect the government’s continued efforts to make export support more inclusive and practical for Indian businesses. By improving access to international markets, expanding certification assistance and addressing freight costs, the revised guidelines aim to help more exporters build global partnerships and strengthen India’s position in international trade.