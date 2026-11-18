New Delhi, Nov 18: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has constituted a 14-member high-level committee to develop a strong, professionally managed and financially sustainable sports league ecosystem in India.

The initiative aligns with the vision of Khelo Bharat Niti and Viksit Bharat @2047. It aims to create more opportunities for athletes, encourage private investment and strengthen India’s sports industry.

The committee will examine the current sports league landscape, identify challenges faced by different sporting disciplines and recommend practical models to help leagues grow and remain financially sustainable. Special attention will be given to Olympic sports, women’s sports, youth competitions, indigenous games and emerging sporting disciplines.

The panel will also explore ways to encourage greater participation from private companies, investors, sports organisations, state governments and local communities. Its recommendations will cover possible government support, including financial assistance, viability gap funding and access to government sports infrastructure at concessional rates.

Another important focus will be attracting corporate investment, sponsorships, franchise ownership, broadcasting and digital rights, as well as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding. These measures are expected to help create a stronger commercial foundation for sports leagues beyond the country’s most established competitions.

The committee will also examine how sports leagues can connect with schools, colleges, universities and local clubs to encourage more young people and women to participate in organised sports. It will recommend governance measures covering financial transparency, athlete welfare and sporting integrity.

The 14-member committee includes representatives from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Indian Olympic Association, leading sports organisations, corporate groups and major broadcasting and media companies. Joint Secretary Kunal (Governance) will serve as the convener.

The committee has been authorised to consult National Sports Federations, existing league officials, investors and sports technology companies. It will submit its recommendations to the Ministry within eight weeks.

The initiative represents an important step towards building a more inclusive and commercially sustainable sports environment in India. By bringing together government, industry and sporting institutions, the proposed framework aims to create better opportunities for athletes while encouraging investment, employment and the wider growth of the country’s sports economy.