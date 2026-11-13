GrabAGun Appoints W. Bryan Hill to Board of Directors

COPPELL, Texas, Nov 13 — GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc. (“GrabAGun” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PEW), a technology-driven commerce and platform company serving the firearms, ammunition and outdoor industry, today announced the appointment of W. Bryan Hill to its Board of Directors, effective November 9, 2026. Mr. Hill’s appointment further strengthens the Board’s public-company, financial and strategic expertise.

Mr. Hill will serve on the Audit and M&A Committees. The Board has determined that he is independent under New York Stock Exchange listing standards.

“Bryan’s public-company leadership, financial discipline and strategic experience further strengthen our Board,” said Marc Nemati, President and Chief Executive Officer of GrabAGun. “His background in scaling technology businesses, capital allocation and financial oversight will be valuable as we advance our commerce and platform strategy.”

Mr. Hill has more than three decades of finance and business leadership experience. He served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Alkami Technology, a digital banking software solutions company, from 2019 to 2025, helping prepare the company for its 2021 IPO. Previously, he held the CFO role at RealPage, a property management software company, from 2014 to 2019. His experience spans public offerings, financing transactions and mergers and acquisitions. Earlier, he held senior finance roles at DynCorp International and SourceCorp.

Mr. Hill currently serves on EquipmentShare.com Inc.’s board, chairing its Audit Committee and serving on its Compensation Committee. He holds a BBA from Texas Christian University and is a Texas CPA.

“GrabAGun’s technology-driven approach to commerce and platform services is compelling,” said Mr. Hill. “I look forward to working with the Board and management team to support disciplined growth and long-term shareholder value.”