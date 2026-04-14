Great Value Realty partners with Capacit’e Infraprojects Ltd. for Ekanam Project in Noida Sector 107

Delhi, NCR, Apr 14: Great Value Realty, one of North India’s most trusted real estate developers, has signed a contract with Capacit’e Infraprojects Limited for civil and structural works at the Great Value Ekanam project in Sector 107, Noida.

The contract, valued at approximately INR 445 Cr, encompasses comprehensive civil and structural execution for the ultraluxury project Ekanam by Great Value Realty located at GH-02, Sector 107, Noida. The engagement marks a key milestone in the development of Ekanam and reinforces Great Value Realty’s commitment to delivering high-quality residential projects in the NCR.

Strategically located in Sector 107, Noida, Ekanam is being developed as a landmark low-density luxury community featuring three 46-storey towers. The project will offer a limited number of meticulously designed 3 and 4 BHK residences, ranging from 3,525 to 5,525 sq. ft., set within a thoughtfully planned, nature-integrated master layout. With a strong focus on quality and execution, the development is aligned with defined RERA timelines for delivery.

Commenting on the partnership, Payas Agarwal, Director, Great Value Realty, said,

“Ekanam, which draws from the idea of ‘one harmonious ecosystem’, is envisioned as a benchmark for integrated, nature-led urban living in Noida. Our partnership with Capacit’e Infraprojects is key to translating this vision into reality. Their proven expertise in executing complex, high-rise developments gives us the confidence to deliver with precision, speed, and uncompromising quality. Together, we are not just building a residential project, but setting a new standard for thoughtful design, seamless execution, and elevated living. We envision to create a future-ready community where design, sustainability, and everyday functionality come together to redefine what modern urban living should feel like.”

Ekanam is envisioned as a seamless blend of architecture and nature, anchored in the brand philosophy ‘Great is the New Norm’, which focuses on creating a balanced and mindful living environment. Located on the last available residential land parcel in Sector 107, Noida, the project presents a distinctive opportunity for refined, nature-centric living in one of the region’s most well-connected urban corridors.

Capacit’e Infraprojects Limited is a leader in high-rise and super high-rise construction, with over 70 million sq. ft. delivered across 60+ high-rise and six super high-rise projects. Its portfolio includes developments such as Lodha The Park, One Altamount, Four Seasons, Oberoi Commerz III, IFSCA Tower at GIFT City, and World Trade Centre Chennai, demonstrating its capability to execute projects of significant scale and complexity.

Attached are the press release and image for your reference.