India, January 21, 2025: – GreenCell Mobility, India’s leading provider of electric mass mobility solutions, is proud to announce the deployment of 200 electric buses to serve pilgrims at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the world’s largest spiritual gathering, held in Prayagraj. Taking place from 13th January 2025 to 26th February 2025, this monumental congregation is expected to welcome 400 million devotees from around the world.

The use of 200 electric buses during the Maha Kumbh Mela reflects the increasing adaptability and efficiency of electric transportation in addressing large-scale public transit needs. It also underscores GreenCell Mobility’s unwavering commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions. This initiative is projected to significantly reduce carbon emissions during Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, creating a cleaner, greener environment while meeting the transportation needs of millions of devotees attending this holy gathering.

Devndra Chawla, MD &CEO of GreenCell Mobility, stated, “We are honored to contribute to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, one of the world’s largest and most revered spiritual gatherings. At GreenCell Mobility, our vision is to seamlessly integrate sustainability with public transportation. The deployment of 200 electric buses to serve millions of devotees goes beyond enhancing mobility—it reflects our unwavering commitment to building a sustainable future. We are proud to support this sacred event and play a role in making it an environmentally responsible celebration.”

These buses are expected to prevent thousands of tonnes of tailpipe emissions during the event, reaffirming GreenCell Mobility’s leadership in the electric mobility sector. The company has been at the forefront of integrating green technologies in India’s transportation landscape, with a focus on achieving a cleaner, emission-free environment.