HCLTech expands footprint in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, India, Jan 21, 2025—HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has expanded its global delivery footprint in Hyderabad with the launch of a new center. The new center will provide cutting-edge cloud, AI and digital transformation solutions to global clients across industries such as hi-tech, life sciences and financial services.

Located in the Hi-Tech City, the 320,000 sqft facility will house 5,000 people and come with Gold Certification from the Indian Green Building Council, underscoring HCLTech’s commitment to sustainable business practices.

“Hyderabad, with its world-class infrastructure and high-quality talent pool, has been a key location on HCLTech’s global network. The new center will bring cutting edge capabilities to our global client base and contribute to the local technology ecosystem,” said C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech.

HCLTech has been present in Hyderabad since 2007. With the addition of the new center, its footprint will span five centers across the city with capacity of 8,500 seats. The city is home to esteemed institutions like the Indian School of Business (ISB), International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) and Osmania University, which support a strong talent pipeline.