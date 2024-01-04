GreenCell Mobility & EKA Mobility sign MoU to deploy 1000 electric buses

Mumbai, 04 January 2024: GreenCell Mobility, a prominent player in the electric mass mobility space, and EKA Mobility, a leading EV & technology company (partnered with Mitsui Co., Ltd. & VDL Groep), announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). As part of this agreement, EKA Mobility will supply GreenCell Mobility with 1000 intercity electric buses in the 12-meter and 13.5-meter category over the next few years. Both companies are dedicated towards driving a significant shift in the global automobile sector by introducing industry-leading electric buses to revolutionize public transportation.

Mr. Devndra Chawla, MD & CEO of GreenCell Mobility, commented on this partnership, saying, “We are delighted to announce our collaboration with EKA Mobility, a leader in the electric vehicle domain. This partnership not only strengthens our position in the market but also significantly aligns with our long-term vision for sustainable mobility. At GreenCell Mobility, as market leaders, we are setting a new benchmark in the industry. Our combined efforts are poised to transform public transportation, offering a cleaner, more efficient, and environmentally friendly solution. This initiative is a significant stride towards our commitment to innovation and sustainability, and it underscores our dedication to a greener, more sustainable future. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership opens up and are committed to leading the charge in the evolution of electric mobility.”

Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Founder & Chairman of EKA Mobility, emphasized the strategic synergy, saying, “Our collaboration with GreenCell Mobility is strategically positioned to usher in a cleaner, more sustainable future through electric mass transportation. Public transportation, especially the intercity bus transportation is the primary mode of transport for more than 50% of Indians. Electrification of public transportation will pave the way for cleaner air, quieter streets, more efficient, convenient, safer, and cost-effective travel for all. At EKA, we are committed to developing sustainable, environmentally conscious, and profitable products. By combining our expertise, we hope to set new standards in the commercial electric mobility, contributing considerably to the nation’s sustainability objectives.”

GreenCell has become India’s most reliable shared electric mobility player by leveraging proven global experience, developments in e-mobility technology, and the Government of India’s strong push for electrification of transportation. NueGo, the intercity arm of GreenCell, achieved a remarkable feat by being recognized in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for launching India’s First Ever All-Woman Electric Intercity Bus in 2023.

EKA Mobility will be responsible for the supply, sales, and service of these e-buses, ensuring the highest standards in this collaborative endeavour. The initiative will save annual fuel cost of INR 700 mn and avoid 12 mn gallons of diesel, equivalent to the impact of growing 1.5 mn trees. Moreover, around 0.6 mn individuals are estimated to benefit daily from a sustainable public transit system. Overall, this initiative is anticipated to result in a saving of 32400 Tonnes of CO2 emissions, substantially contributing to the reduction of tailpipe emissions fostering a cleaner future.