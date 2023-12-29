Greenfield Animal Vaccine Manufacturing Facility in Hyderabad

India, 29th December 2023 – Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), one of India’s leading biotechnology companies dedicated to manufacturing and supplying life-saving vaccines, has started construction of its new greenfield veterinary vaccine facility to manufacture the Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccine (FMD-Vac) as well as Foot and Mouth Disease + Haemorrhagic Septicaemia Vaccine (FMD+HS-Vac) in Hyderabad’s Genome valley.

This brand-new unit will have a BSL3 facility for the manufacture of Drug substances and a Fill-Finish capability for the production of both drug products FMD vaccine and the FMD+HS vaccine.

Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (TSIIC), a Government of Telangana undertaking had allotted the land to IIL at Biotech Park, Phase III, Karkapatla, Siddipet district in Telangana. The proposed facility has a capacity of 150 million doses/annum of FMD vaccine or FMD+HS vaccine each. With an investment of approximately INR 700 Cr, the proposed facility is expected to create more than 750 direct and indirect jobs.

Indian Immunologicals Limited is a subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). In its more than 40 years of journey, IIL has carved a niche space as a leading “One Health” organization, manufacturing animal and human vaccines. IIL also exports its products to more than 60 countries across the globe.