1 T GIRLS BN NCC HQ – Secunderabad Conducted “NCC Annual Training Camp-XIII”

Hyderabad 29 December 2023: NCC Annual Training Camp-XIII for Girl Cadets is being conducted at Bison Training Ground by 1 TELANGANA GIRLS BATTALION, NCC under the aegis of NCC Group HQ, Secunderabad from 18 Dec to 27 Dec 2023. The cadets are being trained in various military subjects like weapon training, map reading, field craft/battle craft and leadership.

During the conduct of the Camp the cadets are being made to undergo horde of other activities such as marching drills, cultural activities, tent pitching, military history, cyber security, disaster management, lecture cum demonstrations on various subjects, sports competitions etc.

The cadets are also being given an exposure to Stress Management techniques, Waste recycling techniques, Adventure Activities, and Career Counselling by various eminent guest lecturers with vast experience and expertise in their respective fields.

The camp is very well organised as all aspects of training the NCC cadets have been covered and is being run under the able leadership of Commanding Officer Col Pradeep Kumar along with his dynamic and go-getter team of 01 Adm Officer, 07 Associate NCC Officers, 02 Girl Cadet Instructors and 25 Military and Civilian Staff.

