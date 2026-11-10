Guardsquare Acquisitions Help Teams Ship High-Value Mobile Apps Faster and More Reliably

Runway and Bugfender expand Guardsquare’s capabilities with release management and crash analytics as evolving threats demand timely delivery of secure mobile apps

BOSTON and LEUVEN, Belgium – Nov. 10, 2026 – Guardsquare, the leading provider of mobile application security, today announced the acquisitions of Runway, a mobile release management platform, and Bugfender, a remote logging and crash-reporting provider. As AI-powered attacks increase the speed and sophistication of mobile threats, Guardsquare is expanding its capabilities to ensure development teams have the necessary tools to keep pace with growing demands. The acquisitions add release management and crash analytics to Guardsquare’s established mobile security expertise, helping teams accelerate delivery, optimize app performance, and reduce operational complexity.

“As threats evolve faster than ever, mobile app development teams must be able to respond quickly,” said Roel Caers, CEO of Guardsquare. “Runway gives teams greater clarity and control over complex releases, while Bugfender helps them find and fix issues in production. With Guardsquare, developers can now build, release, troubleshoot, and secure their mobile apps.”

The growing demand for frequent mobile app updates, coupled with heightened expectations for quality and reliability, is making release management increasingly complex. Runway brings the entire mobile release process into one shared view, giving Android and iOS teams a complete picture of readiness, progress, and health. Once an app is live, Bugfender captures logs and crash data from devices in the field, helping developers pinpoint and resolve hard-to-reproduce issues.

“Mobile teams are building at AI scale, and the processes and tooling that sit between code and production are more important than ever,” said Gabriel Savit, co-founder and CEO of Runway. “Our mission has always been to make releases consistent and collaborative, so teams can ship efficiently whether it’s a routine scheduled release or an urgent security fix. By joining Guardsquare, we are helping mobile teams protect and release their apps with greater confidence, all under one roof.”

Aleix Ventayol, co-founder and CEO of Bugfender, continued, “We built Bugfender to eliminate the pain of tracking down hard-to-reproduce bugs in production. Guardsquare’s focus on protecting mobile applications throughout their lifecycle fits naturally with ours, and joining Guardsquare allows us to bring real-time observability to a broader mobile development and security ecosystem.”

With the addition of Runway and Bugfender, Guardsquare is empowering development teams to accelerate delivery, optimize application health, and achieve the highest level of mobile application security.