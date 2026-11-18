GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov 18 –Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER), a leading provider of high-performance RF and microwave semiconductors, today announced that its common stock has been approved for uplisting to The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the Company’s existing ticker symbol, “GUER.” The Company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on November 18, 2026. Shareholders are not required to take any action as a result of the uplisting.

“The uplisting to Nasdaq is an important step for the Company as we continue to execute on our growth plan,” said Ryan Pratt, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Guerrilla RF. “As reflected in our recent operating performance, our business is scaling and we are simultaneously increasing our margins which is resulting in higher operating income and cash flow. We are confident in our ability to sustain high-margin growth and increasing cash generation going forward. Listing on a premier global exchange like Nasdaq is expected to enhance our visibility, attract a broader investor base and provide increased liquidity for our stock, all of which we believe will help support our next stage of growth. As we embark on this next chapter, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering innovation, driving top and bottom-line growth, and creating long-term value for shareholders.”